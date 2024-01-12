Hi, Subscriber

Browns Add RB to Active Roster as Injury Leaves Backfield in Question

Micahel Dunn, John Kelly Jr.

Getty Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have navigated injuries all season long and may need to do so again as the playoffs near.

Cleveland elevated two players from its practice squad on Friday, January 12, to negate a couple of injuries that could leave important positions in question come its postseason opener against the Houston Texans Saturday.

“#Browns elevated K Riley Patterson and RB John Kelly Jr. from practice squad for Saturday vs. #Texans,” Scott Petrak of Browns Zone posted to X. “Kelly insurance if Pierre Strong Jr. can’t go. He’s questionable with back injury.”

Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland’s Nos. 1 and 2 running backs, are healthy and will play Saturday in Houston. Kelly has not appeared in a regular-season contest for the Browns this season. He did, however, appear in five contests over the previous two years.

Dustin Hopkins Will Miss Browns’ Wild Card Game Against Texans

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is unlikely to suit up on Saturday against the Texans.

GettyCleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins will not play in Saturday’s playoff opener against the Houston Texans.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was among the best in the NFL at the position throughout the season, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained the last time the Browns played the Texans in Week 15.

The Detroit Lions unexpectedly parted ways with Patterson in December after a couple of missed extra points over a three-game span. Since joining the Browns, Patterson is 1-0f-1 on field goal attempts and 6-of-7 on extra point tries, per Pro Football Reference.

Hopkins was 33-of-36 on field goal attempts and 22-of-34 on extra point tries through 15 games before suffering his hamstring injury. Hopkins was also a perfect 8-of-8 on field goals of 50-plus yards.

Browns Favorites to Best Texans on Road in First Game of NFL Playoffs

Joe Flacco will be the starter for the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs but they're still deciding between Jeff Driskel and PJ Walker as his backup.

GettyCleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski (left) and quarterback Joe Flacco (right) talk on the field during an NFL game in 2023.

Patterson’s leg could play a significant role in the Browns’ playoff run.

Cleveland bested Houston on the road three weeks ago with relative ease, by a score of 36-22. However, the Browns are only 2-point favorites over the Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend, per Draft Kings Sportsbook.

The Browns and Texans will play in the opening game of the playoffs, which kicks off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

