Cleveland Browns Reunite With Former Linebacker Ahead of Opener

The Cleveland Browns continue efforts to round out their roster as the regular season opener against former QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers is set for just five days from now.

Somewhat ironically, the Browns’ most recent move was to bring ex-Panthers linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk back into the fold on September 6 after parting ways with him just one day before. Jake Trotter of ESPN reported the news Tuesday morning.

“#Browns signing LB Jordan Kunaszyk back to their practice squad, per source” Trotter tweeted.

The reunion represents a demotion for Kunaszyk, who was included as part of the initial 53-man roster before the signings of tight end Jesse James and offensive lineman Joe Haeg necessitated Kunaszyk’s release, along with that of offensive lineman Drew Forbes. Cleveland inked Haeg as a security blanket against uncertainty around whether two-time All Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will be ready to go in Week 1.

Kunaszyk returned to the organization just one day later, only this time as part of the practice squad. However, the Browns clearly have plans for the linebacker’s future, and Kunaszyk has been able to find his way into meaningful regular season action over each of his first three professional seasons.

Kunaszyk Likely to Feature on Special Teams For Browns

Kunaszyk spent his first year with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, then played as a member of the Washington Commanders each of the last two campaigns. He initially signed with the Browns in August.

Despite his designation as a linebacker, Kunaszyk has carved out a role for himself in the NFL as primarily a special teams player. He appeared in 59% of Carolina’s special teams snaps in 2019, upping that number to 61% and 64% with the Commanders each of the next two seasons, respectively.

Kunaszyk has appeared in a total of 26 games across his three-year career, earning chances here and there to contribute on defense. He has registered a career total of 14 tackles.

Browns Still Have Major Hole to Fill on Defensive Interior

While Kunaszyk looks likely to feature as part of the Browns’ special teams unit at some point this season, the organization has a more pressing matter up the middle of its defense.

Cleveland remains thin at defensive tackle, with only four players on the active roster at the position, one of which is rookie Perrion Winfrey who is currently carrying a “questionable” injury designation. The fourth-round rookie’s spot in the rotation is indicative of the lack of experience the Browns have on the interior of the defensive line and points to the need to make a move at the position sooner than later.

Among the available options on the free agent market are former Browns DT Sheldon Richardson, former Los Angeles Chargers DT Linval Joseph and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh.