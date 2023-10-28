Browns Add New RB to Roster Ahead of Seahawks Clash

The Cleveland Browns have elevated running back Jordan Wilkins to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilkins was signed to the Browns’ practice squad earlier in the week. The elevation is insurance in case Jerome Ford is unable to play due to an ankle injury. Ford was able to practice in a limited fashion at the end of the week but is questionable for the matchup.

Ford’s original injury timeline had Ford missing 1-2 weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, Ford surprised the Browns with how he was able to move during practice, making it possible that he’d suit up for the Week 8 matchup.

Wilkins was one of three running backs the Browns signed this week to the practice squad. The others were Nate McCrary and John Kelly.

Wilkins carries the most experience, having played with the Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. He’s appeared in 54 games with four starts in his career, all but one of those coming with the Colts. He’s totaled 1,009 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his career. Wilkins can also catch the ball out of the backfield, notching 41 catches for 262 yards.

Wilkins entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Missouri. Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Wilkins prior to the draft.

“Finesse runner with good size and great agility with the lateral agility to elude tacklers in the open field and the speed to make them feel it,” Zierlein wrote. “Wilkins lacks the aggressive running demeanor to take it to tacklers, but he does have moments of effectiveness along the interior thanks to his footwork and vision.”

Browns RB Jerome Ford Looks ‘Limited’ in Practice

Ford has become a very important piece for the Browns. He took over the lead back duties when Nick Chubb was lost for the season in Week 2 to a knee injury. He leads the team in carries (78) and yards (344). He’s averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not reveal too much about Ford’s status when asked about him on Friday, October 27.

“I saw a limited player,” Stefanski said of Ford. “I mean with all these guys that are working through injuries, we’ll make determinations. We’ll watch the tape, make determinations on how they look in 48 hours and then see where it lands.”

There’s a little extra pressure on the run game with Deshaun Watson out. PJ Walker is slated to start and he’s been able to get much going through the air. He’s completing 50% of his passes and has tossed 3 interceptions.

Kareem Hunt Ready for Increased Workload

If Ford is ruled out, Kareem Hunt will see more work. The Browns have been easing Hunt back into action since signing him on September 20 but he’s received double-digit carries the last two weeks. He has rushed for 78 yards and scored three touchdowns in that span.

“You got to go out there and just play, and that’s what it kind of was,” Hunt said on Wednesday, October 25. “It’s hard to really say when or when it’s done, but I think each week I’m going to keep getting better and feeling great.”

Hunt will be the lead back for the Browns if Ford is out, with Pierre Strong Jr. chipping in as well. He’s embracing the idea of seeing more work.

“I’m ready for any challenge, Hunt said. “And that’s what type of person I am and player I am.”

The Browns are a 3.5-point underdog against the Seahawks.