Browns Breakout QB Named Cut Candidate After Preseason Loss

Cleveland Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been exceptional this preseason, destroying opposing defenses along with the potential futures of his teammates in the QB room.

That the Browns drafted Thompson-Robinson at all was a bad omen for third-year signal-caller Kellen Mond, who Cleveland scooped up off the NFL waiver wire in August 2022 but never played during a regular season contest last year. Now, after two electric and highly efficient preseason performances, Thompson-Robinson is threatening to claim the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, which brings fan-favorite Joshua Dobbs‘ future with the franchise into question.

Jacob Roach of USA Today’s Browns Wire listed Dobbs as a preseason cut candidate on Saturday, August 12, given Thompson-Robinson’s quick and impressive rise since joining the league just a few months ago.

Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs saw his first action of the preseason [against the Washington Commanders on Friday] and though there were some nice moments, overall it wasn’t great. There were issues up front with his protection at times but Dobbs only completed 50 percent of his passes with an interception and a passer rating under 40. With how good rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has performed in the [first] two games, you have to wonder if he pushes Dobbs off the roster. Dobbs was inaccurate in the pocket and on the run, and just struggled to make plays Friday.

Browns Could Try to Trade Josh Dobbs Instead of Cutting Him

Cutting Dobbs didn’t read as a likely outcome when the Browns reunited with the QB in March by signing him to a one-year deal worth $2 million. However, that contract was completed well before the emergence of Thompson-Robinson and a full month before the team even selected the former UCLA quarterback in the fifth round of the NFL Draft (No. 140 overall).

Cleveland has cut Dobbs before, moving on from the former fourth-round pick in late November of last year after Watson returned from an 11-game suspension to start the season. Dobbs endeared himself to Browns fans with quality performances during the 2022 preseason, though he never took a regular season snap playing behind Jacoby Brissett for approximately three months.

The Browns no longer needed Dobbs upon Watson’s return, which led to a brief stint for Dobbs with the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad before catching on with the Tennessee Titans at the end of December. Dobbs started the first two games of his NFL career for the Titans down the stretch and played reasonably well, despite ultimately going 0-2 as a starter, for a team that was contending for a playoff spot in the AFC South Division.

Thompson-Robinson’s play may allow Cleveland to proceed into the 2023 regular season without a need for Dobbs’ services, even despite a new NFL rule that will allow teams to dress a third, emergency QB on game days without that player counting against the 53-man roster. If that does prove to be the case, the Browns could attempt to trade Dobbs instead of waiving him.

Cleveland may have difficulty finding a trade partner for Dobbs if the NFL at large deems the quarterback a likely cut candidate come the end of August. However, Dobbs’ has legitimate value as a backup after his breakout in Tennessee at the end of last season and could command a late-round draft pick in return from the right team, especially if injuries enter into the equation.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has Looked Elite Against Opposing B-Teams

While it might hurt some Browns fans a little to watch their team waive Dobbs for a second consecutive season, Thompson-Robinson’s electric qualities are liable to make Dobbs’ exit easier to stomach.

Thompson-Robinson completed 9-of-10 passes on Friday night against the Commanders, racking up 102 yards, one touchdown and a rating of 142.5, per ESPN. He also rushed the ball three times for 11 yards. Dobbs, meanwhile, went 8-of-16 in his preseason debut, throwing one interception, taking a sack and earning a rating of just 37.8. He also logged three carries for 11 yards.

Thompson-Robinson’s performance Friday was an even more impressive encore than his professional debut against the New York Jets in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game on August 3. In that contest, he completed 8-of-11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown while earning a rating of 124.1. Thompson-Robinson also rushed the ball six times for 36 yards.