Browns Consider Cutting Backup QB in Favor of NFC Starter: Report

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback carousel continues its slow, halting screeching round and round as the team awaits definitive word on the fate of Deshaun Watson.

The next big move, however, may be a cut and not an addition. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Tuesday, August 17, that former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs may find himself on the chopping block sooner than later — especially if Watson’s suspension is extended from its current length of six games via an ongoing NFL appeal.

Cleveland continues to hold the line that Jacoby Brissett is their quarterback in Watson’s stead. However, Cabot also noted in her report that if Watson faces a punishment that encompasses the entire 2022 season, or something close to it, his status as the Browns’ starter would be in peril. In either case, the franchise is liable to consider the merits of a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers to solidify the position.

[The Browns] did some due diligence on [Garoppolo] in March before he underwent surgery to repair the torn capsule in his throwing shoulder, but he wasn’t viewed as a big enough upgrade over Baker Mayfield for the Browns to pursue a trade. But the Browns do want two capable starters on the team, and are in the process of determining if Josh Dobbs — who’s attempted only 17 NFL passes — will remain in his current role as the backup to Brissett or if they’ll upgrade. They’ll explore all options, including watching for possible backups to shake free in the final cuts [August 30].

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

NFL Insider Dubs Browns Best Fit For Jimmy Garoppolo

Cabot also said that the Browns will, at the very least, “have a discussion about [Garoppolo] if Watson is out for most or all of the season.”

Bill Barnwell of ESPN dubbed Cleveland the “most logical” fit for Garoppolo on Monday’s edition of The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny.

“They’re the one team in the NFL who have the cap space to absorb Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract without any other changes. It makes total sense,” Barnwell said. “The fit is very logical. The Browns run a very similar offense to what the 49ers run with Kyle Shanahan under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland. The cap fit makes sense. The salary is not an issue, and Jimmy Garoppolo has every reason to want to go play for the Browns where it’s basically a one-year opportunity to prove yourself before hitting unrestricted free agency.”

The Browns have access to just shy of $49 million in salary cap space for the upcoming season, while Garoppolo carries a cap hit just shy of $27 million.

Garoppolo Has Extensive Playoff Experience to Add to Browns’ Roster

Garoppolo brings several things to the table that Brissett doesn’t, including a significant amount of playoff experience.

Garoppolo boasts a 5-2 career postseason record and has started two NFC Championship Games for the Niners over the last three years, as well as a Super Bowl. He also has a vastly better record as a regular season starter (33-14) than does Brissett (14-23).

Aside from Watson, Brissett and Dobbs, the only other quarterback on the Browns roster is former first-round pick Josh Rosen.