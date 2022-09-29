Former Browns Receiver Rips Team in Tweet Over Contract Dispute

It appears Josh Gordon is still paying for mistakes he made while with the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon had a long and complicated relationship with the Browns to start his career. He showed massive upside in 2013, leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards. However, Gordon spent most of his tenure with the Browns suspended, appearing in just 41 games over a seven-year span.

He was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2018 but has never been able to capitalize on the potential he showed early on in his career. Since leaving the Browns, Gordon has just 72 catches for 1,178 yards and has failed to find a permanent home.

Gordon is currently a member of the Titans, signing a one-year deal worth $277,200 prior to the season after being released by the Chiefs in the final wave of cuts. At least a portion of that is going to the Browns as a form of repayment, per Gordon, likely for a portion of the $3.727 million guarantee he received as a rookie.

“Crazy how much I still gotta pay the browns every week,” Gordon tweeted on September 27. “Cmon nih it was 8 [years] ago y’all don’t need my lil check no more. Actin like dependents [for real]. Sheesh #PettyGang.”

Crazy how much I still gotta pay the browns every week 🫠 Cmon nih it was 8 yrs ago y’all don’t need my lil check no more 🥴🤢 Actin like dependents fr 😂 sheesh #PettyGang — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2022

It’s a tough reality for Gordon but it’s clear he didn’t hold up his end of the bargain while with the Browns.

Browns Find True No. 1 Receiver in Amari Cooper

Play

Jacoby Brissett Postgame Press Conference vs. Steelers | Cleveland Browns Jacoby Brissett addresses the media after the 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers #PostgameHome #PressConference 2022-09-23T04:29:43Z

Gordon’s brief stint with the Browns was prolific and the Browns have had little success finding elite wide receiver production since. However, Cleveland traded for four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper this offseason and the move has paid early dividends.

Cooper became the first Browns receiver since Gordon to notch back to back 100-yard games, putting up 101 yards in consecutive weeks against the Steelers and Jets.

“He is a great player, a great teammate, a guy who is going to give you his all. You see the things that he is doing obviously in the pass game, but in the run game, he is holding his own,” Browns QB Jacoby Brissett said. “You don’t see that a lot from a lot of No. 1 receivers. I am sure he is going to want to continue to get better and better.”

Cooper has four 1,000-yard seasons to his name and 48 touchdowns. He’s already making his mark with the Browns and should see even more production once Deshaun Watson returns to the lineup.

Browns Offense Looking to Eliminate Mistakes

Brissett has exceeded expectations as the starter and a stellar ground game led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt has helped carry the Browns offense. Brissett feels as they tighten things up, the unit will be hard to stop.

“The reasons why we have not scored on every drive has been us. It has been things that we have not [done] and that we are still trying to correct,” Brissett told reporters on September 28. “I think these guys understand that, I think the coaches understand that and the conscious effort and intentionality to go out there and make sure that those things don’t happen because it all boils back to us and getting the small things corrected.”

The Browns are looking to move to 3-1 on Sunday as they take on the Atlanta Hawks as a slight road favorite.