Former Browns WR Josh Gordon Finds Unexpected New Home

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has a new gig — in the XFL.

Gordon was selected in the sixth round of the XFL supplemental draft by the Seattle Sea Dragons, becoming one of the more high-profile names in the league.

The former All-Pro has yet to say anything about the deal on his social media channels, with his last tweet on December 13 just reading, “Grind mode.”

Gordon had a long and complicated relationship with the Browns to start his career. He showed massive upside in 2013, leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards. However, Gordon spent most of his tenure with the Browns suspended, appearing in just 41 games over a seven-year span.

He was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2018 but has never been able to capitalize on the potential he showed early on in his career. Since leaving the Browns, Gordon has just 72 catches for 1,178 yards and has failed to find a permanent home.

Most recently, Gordon was released by the Tennesee Titans after signing to their practice squad and playing in a pair of games. With the Sea Dragons, he’ll be catching passes from a quarterback with NFL experience in Ben DiNucci, who played briefly for the Dallas Cowboys.

Amari Cooper Making Impact as WR1 in Cleveland

The Browns have yet to find a receiver with the explosive potential of Gordon, with the recent combo of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. not reaching the heights the franchise expected.

But an offseason move for Amari Cooper has proven fruitful, especially considering what they gave up, which was their 2022 fifth-round pick and a swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks.

Cooper has 1,109 yards on 76 catches this season with a career-high nine touchdowns. The majority of his production came with backup Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback. Cooper is coming off his best game with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, notching just three catches but going for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

“You see those two are very much on the same page,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “The conversation wasn’t, ‘We have to get the ball to Amari.’ He’s a great player for us. When you call those players, you are thinking about him. And he came through with three really big ones. I mean two touchdowns and then the third-down play was huge as well.”

Cooper’s five 100-yard games this season are the most for a Browns receiver since Gordon did it in 2013.

Cooper Battling Through Injury to Close Out Season

Cooper has been battling what he dubbed a core muscle injury for at least the past four games. He’s been able to work through it, both mentally and physically.

“Once I kind of changed my perspective about playing injured I realized, and a lot of the games that I would play injured, I would have some of my best games,” Cooper said. “I didn’t know why. I just persevered through it and I would have a better game than I ever had before when I was at ‘Bama and stuff.

“And it was like, this is weird, you know what I mean? So I kind of got in that mode and kind of told myself, ‘Hey, you play your best games hurt, so yeah.'”

Cooper and the Browns have one more outing this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ll have a chance to play spoiler against their divisonal rival, who are still in the hunt for a playoff spot.