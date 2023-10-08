Proposed Browns Trade Replaces Jerome Ford With Reigning Rushing Leader

The Cleveland Browns need to get their running game going and could use the bye week to investigate a trade for a big name like Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs is the reigning rushing leader but has had a tough go to start the season with a struggling Raiders squad. Jacobs has 62 carries for 166 yards and is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry.

Jacobs was identified by Bleacher Report as a potential target for the Browns via trade to help Cleveland stay in the playoff race.

“Jacobs would allow the Browns to run the same type of offense they did when Chubb was healthy. Jerome Ford has filled in as well as he could, and Kareem Hunt could be more productive after the Week 5 bye, but neither player would make as big of an impact as Jacobs would on the offense,” B/R’s Joe Tansey wrote. “Cleveland has shown its willingness to take big swings, and if it deals for Jacobs, it could be on the inside track to win the AFC North.”

Jacobs is on just a one-year contract worth up to $12 million, so for the Browns, it’s an affordable one-year rental to help beef up their ground game with Nick Chubb sidelined for the season.

Jerome Ford Struggling as Browns Lead Back

When Chubb went down in Week 2, the hope for the Browns was that Jerome Ford could take over the lead-back duties. So far, Ford hasn’t looked the part of a back capable of carrying the load in the run game.

In two starts, Ford has recorded 44 rushing yards and averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. For the season, he’s averaging 3.7 yards per carry — a number that was helped out by a 69-yard run against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Chubb went down.

Despite his struggles, the Browns have continued to praise Ford’s ability.

“His speed and strength is a real asset,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on October 4. “And then also, he’s a real contributor in the passing game. We saw that against Tennessee. We’ve seen that in the screen and check-down game. But we think Jerome’s ability to actually split out and run routes, that’s something that’s pretty hard to find.”

Jonathan Taylor Trade Off the Table for Browns

Another player who was rumored to be on the Browns’ radar to improve the running back room was Indianapolis Colts star, Jonathan Taylor. Like Jacobs, Taylor is a former rushing leader and a proven workhorse back.

However, Taylor recently came off the PUP list and agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed. That effectively eliminates him from being traded, so the Browns will have to look elsewhere for options.

The Browns did make a move to sign Kareem Hunt shortly after Chubb went down, bringing him back as a free agent. Hunt spent the previous four seasons with the Browns and saw limited interest as a free agent.

Hunt has yet to get going this season. He has just 10 carries for 25 yards and has caught two passes.