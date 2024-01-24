Lions Receiver Eyed as ‘Perfect’ Partner for Browns Star Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns will spend the offseason trying to beef up their passing game and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds will be among the names to consider.

Reynolds has been a solid contributor for NFC Championship-bound Lions. He was the team’s third-leading pass-catcher in the regular season, notching 40 receptions for 608 yards. He found the end zone five times. Reynolds has also stepped up in the postseason, recording 7 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Reynolds will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He was touted as a top option for the Browns by Bleacher Report.

“Josh Reynolds could be the ideal fit inside the Browns offense. Cleveland needs a clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver to develop behind Amari Cooper,” Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey wrote. “Elijah Moore and others took a back seat to David Njoku in pass-game production when Flacco arrived to save the Browns season.”

There could be some potential hurdles if the Browns decide to target Reynolds. The Lions are one win away from playing in the Super Bowl and it might be hard to pry him from Detroit.

“[Reynolds] would be the perfect across-the-middle option to complement Cooper on the outside, but there are two concerns about a potential free-agent deal,” Tansey wrote. “He could display a loyalty to Goff and the Lions, or he could be priced out of the Browns’ range if he puts on a show in the NFC Championship Game and potentially in the Super Bowl.”

Other names that have been touted as potential free agent receiver options for the Browns include Marquise Brown, Calvin Ridley and Michael Pittman Jr. That being said, much of what the Browns can do this offseason will depend on how much cap space they can free up.

Browns Need to Add Help Around Amari Cooper

The Browns will be in search of quality depth to help support Cooper next season. The Browns utilized five different quarterbacks last season. Despite the lack of stability at quarterback, Cooper finished with a career-high 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns on 72 catches.

Moore was the Browns’ second-leading wide receiver with 640 yards on 59 grabs. He also had a pair of touchdowns. The Browns had very limited contributions from the rest of the receiving depth chart. Rookie Cedric Tillman was next up with 21 catches for 224 yards.

As per usual, the Cleveland leadership has been vague about their plans for free agency.

“I think that’s definitely [general manager Andrew Berry’s] desire to add as many good players as you can,” Stefanski said on January 14 when prompted with a question about adding weapons. “But I feel really good about the guys on our roster. Not to go through every guy, but really pleased with what these guys were able to accomplish.”

Browns Expect Big Season Out of Deshaun Watson

The pressure is mounting on the Browns to get some significant return out of their move for quarterback Deshaun Watson. That may elevate the focus on bringing in some additional weapons for the $230 million passer.

Watson has appeared in just 12 games for the Browns through two seasons. Watson missed most of his first season due to a suspension. The former passing leader was limited to six games last season due to injury.

Despite the setbacks, the Browns are confident Watson will regain his Pro Bowl form.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often. I think that’s safe to say, himself included,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Monday, January 23. “I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field. We’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

Watson has gone 8-4 overall as the starter in Cleveland. He’s thrown for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.