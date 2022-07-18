Former Top-10 Pick Floated as QB Option for Browns

The Cleveland Browns may be in the quarterback market depending on how the Deshaun Watson situation shakes out and former first-round pick Josh Rosen has been floated as a potential option.

It was reported earlier this week by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the Browns would pursue a reliable backup option for veteran Jacoby Brissett if Watson is hit with a lengthy suspension that would keep him out half the season or more.

It’s slim pickings on the free agent market but Rosen is a name tossed out by Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette as a potential option, along with 32-year-old Mike Glennon.

If the Browns are sold on Brissett as the starter, they would still need to add to the position, preferably a No. 2 ahead of the untested Josh Dobbs. Journeyman Mike Glennon has the best resume on the free agent list I reviewed. Another option is Josh Rosen. He was the 10th pick in 2018 but flopped in Arizona and has bounced around. He was liked by some in the Browns organization in 2018 and might be worth a shot.

After being selected by the Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Rosen has failed to find a home in the NFL. He’s played for five different teams since being drafted, most recently backing up Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

While Rosen isn’t a signing that’ll rev up the fan base, he carries more NFL in-game experience than Joshua Dobbs, who is currently slated to function as the backup for Brissett if Watson is out.

Rosen went 3-10 as the starter in Arizona as a rookie, tossing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was replaced by Kyler Murray the following year and has been on the move ever since.

Quarterback Interest Hinges on Watson Suspension

The Browns pursuing another QB is contingent on what happens with Watson. With training camp set to open on July 27, there still isn’t a lot of clarity on the situation, which could play out in a range of ways — from nothing at all, to 4-6 games, or a full season.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported on Monday that if Watson is handed a full-season ban, he plans to sue to NFL with the support of the NFLPA.

“If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking – either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision – I’m told his camp and the NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court,” Robinson tweeted.

Robinson also noted that the decision from arbitrator Sue Robinson could “bump up” against the few days of camp.

Browns Confident in Jacoby Brissett as Starter

The Browns clearly were not thrilled with their quarterback options last season, with the team continuing to start Baker Mayfield despite a torn labrum in his not throwing shoulder. The Browns shook things up this offseason, inking Brissett to a deal shortly after sending former backup Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills. He has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over his NFL career and is 14-23 as a starter.

Those numbers are nothing to write home about but head coach Kevin Stefanski has liked what he’s seen from Brissett early on.

“I do have confidence in Jacoby,” Stefanski said on June 14 at mandatory minicamp “He has played a lot of football for a young player. He is a smart player. He takes care of the football. Good size, can make all of the throws and those type of things. He has been in multiple offenses. Our offense is a little bit different than what he has done previously but has a really, really good understanding of football – football intelligence that is – so I just think he is a really good operator.”

Behind him is Dobbs, who has gone through OTAs and minicamp with the Browns this offseason. has completed just 10-of-17 career pass attempts for 45 yards and one interception.