Browns Fan-Favorite QB Predicted to Win Job as Watson’s Backup

While several NFL teams have scary questions lurking behind their starting quarterbacks, the Cleveland Browns have two quality options from which to choose.

Joshua Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett for 11 games in Cleveland in 2022 before the team eventually released him. Dobbs later started two contests for the Tennessee Titans during that franchise’s unsuccessful bid to win the AFC South Division last year before reuniting with the Browns this offseason.

Meanwhile, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a fifth-round rookie who has been outstanding in August, amassing 348 passing yards and two touchdowns on 30-of-46 passing across three preseason starts. He’s also rushed the ball 13 times for 65 yards in those contests, producing an average of 5.0 yards per carry.

Thompson-Robinson has seen more snaps than Dobbs this preseason, though he has also been the better QB by any comparison. Despite that, Jake Trotter of ESPN predicted on Friday, August 18, that Dobbs will retain the backup gig behind Deshaun Watson — at least for this year.

“Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson continued his standout preseason with another impressive performance against Philadelphia,” Trotter wrote. “He led the Browns on three drives inside the Philly 25-yard line. The former UCLA star has positioned himself to become Cleveland’s long-term backup QB of the future behind starter Deshaun Watson. DTR probably will be the No. 3 QB this season behind Watson and Joshua Dobbs. But he’s on track to become the No. 2 QB by 2024.”

Josh Dobbs Has Several Advantages Over Dorian Thompson-Robinson Heading into Browns’ Regular Season

There are a few factors that play in Dobbs’ favor when it comes to the Browns’ backup QB battle.

The first is that he has recent experience as a regular season NFL starter in important games, despite going 0-2 in those contests with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Thompson-Robinson doesn’t yet know what any of that is like.

Secondly, Dobbs has a positive history with the franchise and fans in Cleveland. He was a darling of the 2022 preseason, much like Thompson-Robinson has become this summer. The locker room already knows and trusts him. Watson already knows and trusts him. The coaching staff already knows and trusts him. By all accounts, Thompson-Robinson should have no problem establishing himself as the same type of person and player that Dobbs has, but DTR simply hasn’t had the time yet to do so.

Third, Dobbs inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Browns in March that is fully-guaranteed. Cutting the QB would render that deal a sunk cost, which makes little sense considering the value he’s carved out for himself as a backup due to his time in Tennessee.

Trading Dobbs would be a far more sensible move for the Browns, were they to decide at some point they don’t need him. Doing so would save Cleveland $1.5 million against the salary cap and bring an asset back in return.

Finally, a new rule in the NFL this season allows franchises to carry a third quarterback in uniform on game days as an injury insurance policy. That player will not count against the team’s 53-man roster, which makes carrying a quality third QB more viable.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Likely to See Field During Rookie Year with Browns

While all of that plays in Dobbs’ favor, there is one thing Thompson-Robinson has to lean on that Dobbs doesn’t — he has been spectacular this month.

Thompson-Robinson is currently riding a wave of exceeded expectations, which has inflated the perception of his talent and value more even than perhaps what his on-field performance has warranted. But DTR’s game is still very real, and his dynamic qualities will make him hard to sit should something happen to Watson.

Trotter is probably correct that Dobbs will enter the season officially listed as the Browns’ No. 2 quarterback. Dobbs will probably also get the first nod up off the bench should Watson become unavailable for any reason and for any length of time.

But the first time that Dobbs stalls or outright struggles on the field, murmurs of Thompson-Robinson’s name will surely emanate from the stands and perhaps, eventually, even from Cleveland’s own sideline.