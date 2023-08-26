Former Browns QB Joshua Dobbs Breaks Silence After Trade to Cardinals

Joshua Dobbs is ready for his next opportunity after being traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Arizona Cardinals in a surprise move ahead of the final game of the preseason.

Dobbs was set to be the backup in Cleveland to Deshaun Watson, a direction the team announced just prior to the trade. However, the Cardinals came to the table with a fifth-round pick, which was a value the Browns could not turn down for their backup QB . The Browns also have standout rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson waiting in the wings, which made parting ways with Dobbs a bit easier.

Dobbs will get a chance to start in Arizona, where he will link up with former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing — now the offensive coordinator with the Cardinals. Dobbs is ready to roll with another starting gig in sight, evident through a message he tossed up on social media.

“If you are ever going to bet, bet on yourself every time,” Dobbs tweeted on Friday night, his first message since being traded.

If you are ever going to bet, bet on yourself every time. — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) August 26, 2023

The Cardinals had their eyes on Dobbs in free agency. The Browns were able to lure Dobbs back to Cleveland on a guaranteed one-year deal worth $2 million this offseason but he came close to signing with Arizona in free agency, per Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland.

Joshua Dobbs Will Get Shot to be Starter With Cardinals

The Cardinals will be without quarterback Kyler Murray for the start of the season as he continues his journey back from a torn ACL. The Cardinals are looking for someone to hold down the fort as Murray works to get back on the field and Dobbs joins a quarterback competition that includes former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune. Arizona has yet to announce their starting quarterback for Week 1.

Dobbs spent the majority of last season with the Browns but was let go after Watson returned to the active roster after serving an 11-game suspension. Following his departure, Dobbs had a cup of coffee with the Detroit Lions on their practice squad before signing with the Tennessee Titans, where he started some meaningful games down the stretch.

In all, Dobbs has appeared in eight games, completing 50-of-85 passes for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Joshua Dobbs Trade Sents ‘Shockwaves’ Through Browns Building

Dobbs was an established figure within the locker room and the trade was unexpected. The Browns were not shopping Dobbs and the trade was shocking to some in the Browns’ building, per team insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“The trade sent mild shockwaves through the building because the Browns were thrilled with their QB room and had no intention of trading Dobbs. They also knew it was a risk to let him go, especially with so much at stake this season,” Cabot reported. “But Thompson-Robinson had met — and exceeded — every challenge presented him, and was destined to be No. 2 before long.”

Thompson-Robinson has been the star of the preseason for the Browns. The rookie has gone 30-of-46 for 348 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in preseason play, also showing off his athletic ability with some nice runs. Thompson-Robinson will get another chance to shine in the Browns’ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.