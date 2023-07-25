Browns QB Potentially ‘Expendable’ Trade Option Ahead of Preseason

The Cleveland Browns have their No. 1 quarterback in Deshaun Watson but there could be some interesting shuffling behind him on the depth chart as the season kicks into gear.

Joshua Dobbs is penciled in to be the primary backup to Watson next season, although that could change depending on how the preseason shakes out. The Browns also have former third-round pick Kellen Mond hanging around for his second season with the team, as well as fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who Cleveland has high hopes for as the QB2 of the future.

Dobbs makes sense as the backup to Watson thanks to his skill set and experience in the system. However, if the transition to Thompson-Robinson starts early, Dobbs could be a player the Browns end up shopping. He landed on a Bleacher Report list of quarterbacks QB-needy teams could pursue ahead of the season.

“While Cleveland may value having Dobbs as its primary backup to Deshaun Watson, it also used a fifth-round pick on UCLA signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote. “That’s a high selection for a quarterback whom a team views as a third-stringer, so Thompson-Robinson would appear to be the Browns’ long-term QB2. That could make Dobbs expendable, and any team without a proven backup should be interested in adding him.

“A return to the Titans, who seem to be souring on Willis and might move on from Ryan Tannehill in 2024, would make a ton of sense for Dobbs. The Detroit Lions, whose top healthy backup is Nate Sudfeld, would also be logical.”

Joshua Dobbs Got in Meaningful Starts With Titans

Dobbs spent most of last season with the Browns before getting released following the return of Watson to the active roster after his 11-game suspension. He made a good impression, becoming a favorite in the locker room and wowing fans in the preseason with his play.

The dual-threat Dobbs had some impressive exhibition outings and earned the backup role, fighting off former first-round pick Josh Rosen for the spot. In three appearances in the preseason, Dobbs combined to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

After his release from the Browns, Dobbs got in some meaningful starts with the Tennessee Titans, including a Week 18 matchup with playoff implications. Dobbs passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the matchup as the Titans came up short, 20-16.

Deshaun Watson Excited to Have Joshua Dobbs Back

Another thing Dobbs has working in his favor is that he has a very solid relationship with Watson, who was excited to hear Dobbs would be returning to Cleveland.

“I’ve been around Dobbs since I was in high school, growing up in the same area,” Watson said on April 18. “So it’s good to see him come back and what he did whenever he was away from the building for that short period of time for Tennessee was definitely dope to see, too. So it’s good to have the guys around me and good to see the guys have success and opportunities.”

The backup quarterback spot might be interesting to debate but it’s not a reality the Browns want to imagine. The franchise has a lot invested in Watson and feel like he can help lead them back to the postseason.

Watson is looking to shake off an uneven six-game showing last season. The team went 3-3 in his starts and he had some very visible rust to knock off. Watson — who led the league in passing during the 2020 campaign — has said he feels much more comfortable this season and that’s expected to translate to some improved numbers on the field.