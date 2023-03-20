Browns Bringing Back Fan-Favorite QB on 1-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back quarterback Joshua Dobbs on a one-year deal.

The move was announced by his agent, Mike McCartney, via Twitter.

Pumped for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year contract with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 20, 2023

The Browns have been in need of a reliable backup who possesses some similar traits to Watson. Dobbs is a tremendous fit, considering his athletic ability and familiarity with the Browns playbook.

Outside of Watson, the only other quarterback the Browns had under contract was Kellen Mond.

The Browns claimed Mond off waivers after final roster cutdowns in August and he stuck around for the entire year despite not being active. Mond — a former third-round pick — has no resume to speak of, going just 2-of-3 for 5 yards in his one career regular-season game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Browns head Kevin Stefanski did not rule out the possibility of Mond being the primary backup to Watson, although it sounded like they still viewed him as a developmental project.

“I think all options are available to us there with young players, obviously Kellen hasn’t played in that setting, but we’ll see how far he comes along to say that he can’t win that job,” Stefanski said at the NFL combine. “I don’t think it’s fair to say that on March 1. I think he’s a young player that we need to see certainly more of.”

Dobbs Started Meaningful Games For Titans

Josh Dobbs Highlights Browns Vs. Eagles Pre-Season Week 2 Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs Leads Four Scoring Drives in Cleveland Preseason Game. Dobbs finished 14 of 20 for 141 yards before Josh Rosen replaced him in the third quarter. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter — one play after a sensational 36-yard scamper 2022-08-22T04:51:44Z

Dobbs spent most of last season with the Browns before being released following the return of Watson to the active roster after his 11-game suspension. Dobbs made a good impression with the Browns, becoming a favorite in the locker room and wowing fans in the preseason with his play.

The dual-threat Dobbs had some impressive exhibition outings and earned the backup role, fighting off former first-round pick Josh Rosen for the spot. In three appearances in the preseason, Dobbs combined to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

After leaving the Browns, Dobbs spent some time with the Lions before finding a new home with the Titans on their active roster. He quickly bumped his way up the depth chart with Tennessee in the playoff mix and starter Ryan Tannehill injured. He ended up starting games down the stretch for Tennesee, which included a win-and-get-in Week 18 matchup. Dobbs passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the matchup but the Titans came up short, 20-16.

Prior to his time with the Titans, Dobbs’ time on the field was limited to making spot appearances in the regular season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was 10 of 17 for 45 yards in his career with no touchdowns and one interception. He also ran six times for 31 yards.

Dobbs’ Intelligence Impressed Browns

Dobbs was a bright spot in the preseason and the Browns front office was very pleased with the former Tennessee standout.

“Honestly, I can’t say we knew with a certainty that [Dobbs] would come in and perform this way, but from the spring until now, he’s taken ahold of the reins and really just gotten better every day,” Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook told reporters on September 1. “So credit to him, honestly, for coming in and doing so well.”

He also impressed his teammates, specifically his quarterback brethren Jacoby Brissett, who had nothing but good things to say about th

“I knew Josh a little bit before we got here,” Brissett told The Athletic. “He’s a fascinating guy. So (smart). Every time he gets a question right (in a meeting), I go, ‘Of course, you got it right. You’re a f**king astronaut.’ That’s what I always tell him.”

The Browns now appear set at the quarterback position but will continue to look for ways to boost the offense, specifically at wide receiver.