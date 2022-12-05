Former Browns QB Inks Deal With Surging NFC North Squad

It didn’t take long for Joshua Dobbs to find a new home after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

The former Browns QB inked a deal with the Detroit Lions on Monday, joining the practice squad. He’ll serve as the third quarterback for the Lions behind Jared Goff and backup Nate Sudfeld. Detroit was down a quarterback after Tim Boyle was signed off the practice squad by the Bears last week.

Dobbs was released by the Browns after they activated Deshaun Watson following his return from an 11-game suspension. But Dobbs made an impression on the Browns and others watching while in Cleveland, particularly in the preseason.

Dobbs got a large share of the reps in the preseason, cementing the backup spot to Brissett by going a combined 35 of 53 passing for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He didn’t see any consequential playing time during the regular season.

“I’m proud of Josh Dobbs, he’s done a really nice job,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in the preseason. “He’s somebody who’s worked very, very hard from the beginning when he walked in the door with us in the spring through now, he plays well in these games. He’s a very, very accountable teammate so very pleased with Josh Dobbs.”

Prior to the Browns, Dobbs spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, although he also had a brief stint with the Jaguars. Dobbs has thrown just 17 regular-season passes in his career.

Baker Mayfield Released by Panthers After Trade

Dobbs signing with the Lions wasn’t the most notable news of the day involving a former Browns QB. Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday, bringing to end his short stint in Carolina after being traded from the Browns prior to the season.

The decision to release Mayfield was dubbed a mutual one by the Panthers. Mayfield had lost the starting gig after a poor start and not capitalizing on a second chance when PJ Walker went down with an ankle injury. He was slated to be the third quarterback on the depth chart on game day, which meant he likely would not have suited up. The whole situation is a nightmare scenario for Mayfield, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Mayfield finished his brief Panthers tenure with career-lows in completion percentage (57.8 percent) and yards per game (187.6). He tossed just six touchdowns with six interceptions and ranked dead last in QBR (18.2) among qualifying quarterbacks.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to claim Mayfield off waivers. If not, he’ll be free to sign with any team.

Deshaun Watson Disappoints in Debut With Browns

The Browns parted ways with Mayfield after acquiring Watson to be their quarterback of the future. Watson made his debut in orange and brown on Sunday against the Texans but left much to be desired.

Watson went 12 of 22 for 131 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against his former team. He posted a QB rating of 53.4, which was the worst of his career.

Stefanski said he expects some improvement from Watson heading into a big week against Cincinnati, especially considering the game against the Texans was his first time playing meaningful snaps in nearly two years.

“You really have to learn from every rep you get — every player and every coach learn from every one of those reps and come in here today like we did and watch the tape and learn from it,” Stefanski said on Monday. “I think that is so important for all of us. Deshaun, that is his first start so he got the first one out of the way, and I know he is looking forward to turning the page, really diving into Cincinnati, understanding this defense, putting together a plan and going out here and working on it this week. I think that really becomes our focus.”

The Bengals are a 4-point favorite for the critical AFC North matchup.