Trade Pitch Sees Browns Deal Fan Favorite, Elevate Rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns know the value of a backup QB better than most NFL teams after asking one to lead their franchise for 11 games last year in Deshaun Watson’s stead.

However, two solid backups could prove redundant if Watson stays healthy and out of trouble, which means one of Cleveland’s four signal callers could be on the move in the coming weeks.

The most viable candidate is Kellen Mond, currently listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Browns depth chart, per ESPN. However, Cory Kinnan of USA Today’s Browns Wire on Wednesday, July 26, pitched a trade proposal that would see the franchise swap fan favorite Joshua Dobbs for a late-round draft pick. That notion is conditional on Dorian Thompson-Robinson proving he is NFL ready as a fifth-round rookie.

“If Thompson-Robinson, who will see a heavy dose of action in the preseason, can prove that he is capable of handling the offense and absorbing the playbook this summer, the Browns could look to flip Dobbs for an asset. This is what they did with David Blough back in 2018 after their third-stringer had a strong camp in Cleveland,” Kinnan wrote. “Backup quarterbacks are not a dime-a-dozen either, so if some team wants to kick a late draft pick to the Browns, Thompson-Robinson could find himself backing up Watson sooner rather than later.”

Josh Dobbs Entering Second Stint With Browns in 2023 After Breakout Campaign

Dobbs has had stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans since entering the league in 2017. He is now in his second stint with the Browns after signing a one-year, $2 million deal to return to Cleveland this offseason.

The Browns added Dobbs to the mix behind Watson and former backup QB Jacoby Brissett during the 2022 offseason. Brissett played well enough during Watson’s absence to stave off his replacement until the starter returned to active status for the team’s final six games.

Dobbs rode the pine until Cleveland waived him in late November. A week later, the QB landed on the Lions’ practice squad. Sixteen days after that, Dobbs became a member of the Titans.

Tennessee gave the six-year veteran his first ever starting gig at the end of last year. Dobbs produced a record of 0-2, losing a close contest to the Jaguars by a score of 20-16 on January 7 after being blown out by the Dallas Cowboys by 14 points on December 29.

Dobbs completed 58.8% of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions over the two-game span. He also ran the ball eight times for 44 yards as a member of the Titans, per Pro Football Reference.

New NFL Rule Makes it More Likely Browns Keep Josh Dobbs All Season

Dobbs played well enough and tough enough for the Titans down the stretch to earn a legitimate backup deal with Cleveland in March and should begin the preseason as the clear cut No. 2 option behind Watson.

However, Thompson-Robinson could feasibly be ready to step into that role after a long and successful collegiate career. The QB, who will turn 24 years old in November, played five seasons at UCLA. While there, Thompson-Robinson amassed 10,710 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions, per Football Reference.

The Browns’ other option is to keep both players on the roster, which Kinnan acquiesced is the outcome that is the most likely and probably makes the most sense. NFL teams will be allowed to keep a third quarterback on the roster this season who won’t count against the 53-man game day limit. Should the Browns choose to take full advantage of that option, Dobbs and Thompson-Robinson are likely to remain members of the team through the rest of the year, leaving Mond the lone odd man out.