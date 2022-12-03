Recently Released Browns QB Gets Workout With AFC North Squad

It didn’t take long for former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs to generate some interest as a free agent, earning a workout with the Denver Broncos.

Dobbs was released by the Browns to fit Deshaun Watson onto the 53-man roster earlier in the week. But Dobbs made an impression on the Browns and others watching while in Cleveland, particularly in the preseason.

During the exhibition games, Dobbs got a large share of the reps, combining to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He didn’t see any consequential playing time during the regular season but was Jacoby Brissett’s backup through the first 11 games.

It wasn’t an easy decision to let Dobbs go but he now gets a chance to pursue another opportunity to be a primary backup somewhere. The Browns made their level of admiration clear for Dobbs while he was wearing orange and brown.

“I’m proud of Josh Dobbs,” Stefanski said in August. “He’s done a really nice job. He’s somebody who’s worked very, very hard from the beginning when he walked in the door with us in the spring through now, he plays well in these [preseason]games. He’s a very, very accountable teammate, so very pleased with Josh Dobbs.”

Dobbs Could Find Home in Denver With Broncos

With Brissett and Watson active on game day, Kellen Mond will serve as the third quarterback. Mond was picked up off waivers after being released by the Vikings during final cuts.

Russell Wilson is the starter in Denver and will be going forward despite his shaky start to his tenure as a member of the Broncos. That being said, there have been talks about Wilson losing the locker room, which Denver has pushed back against.

“To me, it’s all gossip. I know this locker room — we have a fantastic locker room,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “When you look at a guy like Russ, he’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen somebody work that hard. I’ve never seen somebody try to embrace a team like he has.”

Brett Rypien is the backup for Denver. He’s completed 51 passes for 520 yards, with just two touchdowns and five interceptions over his career. The Broncos could view Dobbs as an upgrade, especially because of his ability to make plays with his legs.

Browns Ready for Watson’s Return to the Field

Deshaun Watson: "I'm excited to be back" | Press Conference Deshaun Watson addresses the media on December 1st, 2022. #LockerRoomPressConference SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2022-12-01T18:54:09Z

The release of Dobbs was very much just a footnote of the week, with the Browns bracing for the return of Watson following his 11-game suspension. He returns to a team that is 4-7 and on the outside looking in on the playoff picture but is excited by what he’s seen.

“You can see it on Sundays that they play with a high motor. Everyone is playing together. It is one unit,” Watson said. “I also got to go through spring and training camp with them so I kind of knew the locker room and how those guys were going to play, but watching them on Sundays, the game is never over. Those guys are going to continue to play until the final whistle. I am excited to be able to try to bring that and prove that energy as much as I can with those guys, also.””

Watson takes over for Brissett, who was solid in his time as the starter. He passed for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

“The job that Jacoby did for us, can’t say enough great things about him. One is his quarterback play, but just the leadership he showed throughout his time as a starter, his work ethic and his love for his teammates is really fun to watch,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “You are remiss not giving him some credit. He did a great job for us. To have him in that room still, we feel really good about where we sit in there.”

The Browns are a touchdown favorite for their matchup against the Texans.