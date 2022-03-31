Browns Linked to Rival’s Four-Time Pro-Bowl Pass Rusher in Free Agency

Most of the buzz surrounding the Cleveland Browns of late has dealt with quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, but there is another crucial position the team still needs to address in free agency — that of edge rusher.

The Browns offered Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24 million to return and line up opposite All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. Cleveland extended the offer on March 18 but nearly two weeks later, Clowney has yet to accept, presumably searching league-wide for the best available contract.

Clowney’s indecision leaves the Browns in a position to look for his replacement on the edge, something the team could decide to do at value should it want to spread more of its roughly $20 million in remaining cap space to add a wide receiver opposite Amari Cooper (Jarvis Landry, anyone?) or perhaps address weaknesses on the interior of its defensive line.

If the Browns choose to hunt value on the edge, one recognizable name in the mix is former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Justin Houston.

Justin Houston Represents Value For Browns’ Pass Rush

Houston made his name as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs who drafted him in 2011. The linebacker went on to earn trips to four straight Pro Bowls between 2012-15, including an All-Pro selection after the 2014 season when he registered a nearly unthinkable 22 sacks.

Over the course of his 11-year NFL career, Houston has racked up 102 sacks to go along with 165 quarterback hits. He’s also tallied 485 tackles, including 123 tackles for loss, defensed 33 passes, forced 18 fumbles, made four interceptions and scored a defensive touchdown.

Houston has long been paid like a star, both with the Chiefs and during his two-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts. However, the linebacker played the 2021 season in Baltimore on a one-year deal for just over $2 million.

If the Browns are interested, they could presumably add Houston to their defense for a similar price, which would represent legitimate value. Houston tallied 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits for the Ravens last year, appearing in and starting 15 of the team’s 17 regular season games.

NFL Analyst Encourages Browns to Sign Houston to Free Agent Deal

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report said that Houston makes a lot of sense for the Browns as a free-agent value pickup in a piece published Thursday, March 31.