Browns RB Kareem Hunt Delivers Update on Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns will not be getting Nick Chubb back any time soon but the Pro Bowl running back is in good spirits.

Chubb has not been heard from since suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s already had surgery on his injured MCL and is expected to have a secod surgery to repair his ACL soon.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been in contact with Chubb and shared an update on his backfield buddy.

“Nick is doing real good. You all are actually taking up some of my time to go chill with him right now,” Hunt said. “But Nick’s doing real good. He’s keeping his spirits high. He’s working hard in the training room and I know he’s looking forward to getting back.”

Nick Chubb Already Back in Weight Room

Chubb was on pace for another outstanding season before going down with the injury. He had just 28 carries but had already notched 170 yards with a 6.1 yards per carry average. He’s still the Browns’ second-leading rusher seven games into the season.

After Chubb went down, the Browns went out and signed Hunt, who had spent the previous four seasons with Cleveland. Hunt and Chubb are good friends but it was the injury that opened the door for him to return to his hometown squad.

“That one hurt, seeing that. I watched it live and I hate seeing that happen to one of my brothers and a guy that I care so much about and would go to war for any time of the day,” Hunt said on September 20 after being signed. “And it’s the circumstances, I guess God just had a plan to help guide me back here.”

The good news is that Chubb is attacking the recovery process head on. He still has a long way to go but has been chipping away in the weight room, doing what he can.

“Hearing Nick Chubb started lifting weights again recently (upper body),” ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted on October 19. “Still has the ACL surgery ahead. But already working his way back.”

Kareem Hunt Has No Hard Feelings After Critical Comments

Hunt has become an important piece of the Browns offense and currently leads the team in rushing touchdowns with four. It took some time for him to get his game-legs back under him but Hunt has started to look like his old self.

“First of all, the O line’s been doing a heck of a job going out there and battling for us and as a group, I feel like our running back group has been great,” Hunt said. “We’ve all been able to rally and do our thing out there and that’s what we got to do. We got to continue to be great and come in and take advantage of situations that we get and opportunities.”

Hunt was a little salty after Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He did not receive a carry in the fourth quarter and had some critical comments after the game.

“I didn’t get a chance the whole fourth quarter, so it’s cool,” he said. “I don’t know. I just go and play my role. That’s what I do.”

Hunt said he and head coach Kevin Stefanski talked and got on the same page.

“I’m always going to feel that way when the game is on the line. I just want to help contribute and win,” Hunt said. “We talked a little bit and it’s no hard feelings. We both want to win.”

Hunt and the Browns have a chance to rebound this week against the one-win Arizona Cardinals.