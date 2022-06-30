Browns Running Back Sends Clear Message on Future With Team

Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns and has made it clear he’d like to stick around if he can.

Hunt hosted his youth football camp at his alma mater, Willoughby South High School, and talked a bit about his health and his future.

“I’m good, I’m 100%. I have some time to heal this offseason and get back to it,” Hunt said at his youth football camp, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “So body is feeling good, nothing’s bothering me.”

Hunt and Nick Chubb form one of the best backfields when both are healthy, with the Browns going 13-6 when the duo suit up. However, Hunt has dealt with some injury issues in Cleveland , particularly last year when he played in just eight games due to ankle and calf injuries. He also had a stint on the COVID list that saw him miss time.

“It’s tough because I’m not used to sitting at home and watching some games on the couch and stuff like that,” Hunt said. “So it was kind of a weird thing. I don’t like that feeling, not being able to go out there and help the team, so it was very tough.” Hunt on Extension: ‘I Hope I Get Paid’

Hunt — who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs — has proven he can be a force. He has more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career.

But what’s clear is that he won’t be the lead back in Cleveland as long as Chubb is around. Chubb has emerged as one of the best backs in the NFL, eclipsing more than 1,000 yards the last three seasons with an average better than five yards per carry. He signed a three-year, $36 million extension last season, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2024 season.

Still, Hunt would like to get his money, whether that’s in Cleveland or somewhere else.

“I hope I get paid,” Hunt said. “So you know, whatever they decide, they know I’m going to come out there and give it my all and I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win. … We’re trying to get there for sure. So I’ll see in the next couple of weeks.”

Hunt previously said his agent had talked “a little” to the Browns about an extension but it does not sound like anything is immediate.

“I really don’t know what to think right now,” he said on June 17. “I’m just trying to go out there and show them I’m healthy, show them I’m ready to ball out for them as long as they want me to, so I’d love to here for a long time.”

Hunt Doesn’t Expect to be Moved This Season

There has been some scuttlebutt about Hunt being involved in a trade if the right deal comes knocking. The Browns also have D’Ernest Johnson on the depth chart, who capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called upon last season with Hunt and Chubb out. He collected 534 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. He also notched 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Hunt has no worries about not being included in the Browns’ game plan for next season.

“As far as I know, yes,” he said when asked if he’ll be around this season. “No, I’m not worried.”

The Browns have been adamant that there’s no such thing as too much talent at a position but that will be tested this year with Hunt, Chubb and Johnson in the mix.