Ex-Browns RB Kareem Hunt Eyeing Deal With NFC Squad Following Bad News

The New Orleans Saints will be down a few running backs to open up the season, which may play out in favor of former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt booked a meeting with the Saints on Monday, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It’s Hunt’s first official visit since becoming a free agent.

Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Browns. In all, he rushed for 1,874 yards and added 973 yards receiving. He found the end zone 23 times during his time in Cleveland but his final year with the Browns didn’t go as planned.

He was embroiled in trade drama for the majority of the season, asking for a trade before the start of the year. His name was brought up frequently before the deadline, but ultimately, Hunt stayed put in Cleveland. However, his role was reduced down the stretch. He finished with 468 yards on 123 carries with a per-carry average of 3.8 — the worst of his career.

A slumping running back market combined with what looks like a diminishing skill set led to little interest as a free agent. Hunt wasn’t getting frustrated by the lack of interest.

“I’m just being patient,” Hunt told Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald in June. “I’ve had some things come up. But right now, I’m enjoying my time with my family. I’m training and working hard and just staying ready.

He added: “I’m not frustrated at all. I know it’s all going to work out at the end of the day.”

The Saints are in need of some quality depth after it was announced that starting running back and five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara would miss three games due to suspension. To compound the bad news, backup back Eno Benjamin was placed on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles.

Hunt could have a solid home in New Orleans, at least for the first three games with Kamara sidelined. He’d likely play a backup role to veteran Jamaal Williams, who signed with the Saints this offseason.

Even if his stay in New Orleans is short-lived, it’d give Hunt an opportunity to put some play on film and perhaps land another opportunity somewhere else.

Kareem Hunt Has ‘Love’ For Browns But Reunion Unlikely

Hunt had an interesting final season with the Browns with his fluctuating role and trade rumors swirling. However, he still walked away with “love” for his hometown team, which took a chance on him after his own suspension for off-field issues.

“The Browns are always going to be a team I have mad love for, but I’m not really talking about that stuff,” Hunt said. “I’m in God’s hands and just looking forward to the next opportunity. It’ll be coming up soon, I’m pretty sure.”

With Hunt’s free agent stock sinking, the Browns could have potentially swooped in to bring back Hunt on a cheap deal. However, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com believes Hunt’s time in Cleveland is finished.

“I do think the Browns will add another running back before the season, but it won’t be a big-name back such as a Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, and they won’t re-sign Kareem Hunt,” Cabot wrote in the June 18 edition of her mailbag column. “I think it will be a potential No. 3 back behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford who can serve as a solid No. 2 in the event of injury, and churn out 100 yards if both Chubb and Ford are hurt. I don’t think it will be hard to find a back to fill the role, especially behind this offensive line.”

Browns Ready to Roll With Jerome Ford as Third-Down Back

With Hunt out of the picture, the Browns are turning to second-year back Jerome Ford to help fill the void behind Nick Chubb. Ford had just eight carries for 12 yards as a rookie but the Browns are confident he can take on the added duties, which will include a chunk of work as the team’s third-down back when there’s a chance to give Chubb a breather.

“Nick certainly can do it all. I think he’s shown that over the course of his career. He’s been out there on third down for us. We’ll work through that. It could be Nick out there; it could be Jerome (Ford),” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on August 6. “You know, could be a variety of different guys, but it’s really dependent on the game plan. Now, having said that, you’re always comfortable with Nick. I mean, he knows who to block, how to block him, what routes to run. He can catch. So, he’s certainly somebody we can use.”

Outside of Ford, there’s little reliable depth on the Browns’ roster at running back. They’ve yet to add a veteran, so scat-back Demetric Felton Jr. and 26-year-old John Kelly Jr. would be the other options.