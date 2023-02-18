Browns Impending Free Agent RB Kareem Hunt Linked to NFC Contender

Despite a rough season with the Cleveland Browns, Kareem Hunt will have his suitors in free agency. Among the squads who could take a look at Hunt could be the Dallas Cowboys.

Hunt has likely played his final game with the Browns after a turbulent year that was filled with trade drama and a reduced role in the offense. The Cowboys have some issues to sort out in their backfield with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, which Hunt could be the beneficiary of.

The one-time rushing leader was pitched as a target for the Cowboys’ by Patrik Walker of the team’s official site.

“Yep, you’re reading my mind if you see this name and immediately think to yourself, ‘… but those off-the-field issues.’ I agree, wholeheartedly, but we also can agree that the Cowboys aren’t risk-adverse to such a thing if they deem the reward might outweigh it convincingly,” Walker wrote. “It’s in that spirit that I feel I have to put Hunt on this list of options because, from the standpoint of production, he can most definitely get the job done between the lines.”

Spotrac has pegged Hunt’s market value at two years and $14.02 million — an average of $7 million per season.

Hunt Enjoyed Partnership With Nick Chubb

Hunt finished last season with 468 yards on 123 carries. He also added 35 catches but never wasn’t able to be a difference-maker for the offense. His per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career and he saw his role dwindle behind workhorse Nick Chubb. Hunt had more than five carries just once over the final five games.

Meanwhile, Chubb continued to be a consistent engine for the Browns’ offense. He was named to a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and finished the year with 1,525 yards on the ground.

While there was a potential for Hunt to be envious of Chubb, he had nothing but good things to say about his backfield buddy.

“Nick is a great teammate, a great person, one of my best friends,” Hunt said. “I’m happy for him. He could’ve did that multiple years, I feel like. He’s always been a not selfish guy and always playing hard for his team no matter what the scoreboard says.”

Hunt could choose to return to the Browns, albeit unlikely. He appeared to say his goodbyes after the final game of the season.

“It meant a lot,” Hunt said. “It don’t get much better than playing for your hometown team and giving it your all each and every time you touch the field. But God’s got a plan, I’m looking forward to what he has in store for me, so we’ll see what it is.”