Ex-Browns Star Commanding Interest From NFC East Squad

The Washington Commanders are taking a closer look at adding former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

It’s the first real interest Hunt has received this offseason as a free agent. He spent the previous four seasons with the Browns but is coming off a disappointing final campaign. He finished last season with 468 yards on 123 carries, with his overall effectiveness diminishing.

Hunt’s per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career and his opportunities tapered off towards the end of the year. He had more than five carries just once over the final five games and wasn’t as involved in his pass-game role.

But the Commanders might be willing to give Hunt a shot, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“I’m told the Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt,” Anderson tweeted. “We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington.”

It’s unclear what Hunt’s role would be in Washington outside of a veteran third option. Washington has Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson as their top two backs and there wouldn’t be much work for Hunt unless an injury happens.

Browns Haven’t Shut Door on Kareem Hunt Reunion

While unlikely, the Browns haven’t completely slammed the door on bringing Hunt back. General manager Andrew Berry was asked specifically about the idea of bringing Hunt back for another go-around and gave a diplomatic answer.

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily shut the door on anything,” Berry said. “We’re not playing games until September, so we’ll remain open-minded to anything that can help the team.”

Privately, the Browns might have different thoughts. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported that Cleveland feels like Hunt may have lost a step and his speed is slipping.

Hunt also has some veteran competition vying for the few spots around the league. Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and a few other notable names remain without teams.

Browns Looking to Add Veteran RB Before Training Camp

The Browns are looking for another running back before the start of training camp next month that could hopefully stick around to provide depth behind Chubb and second-year back Jerome Ford.

Demetric Felton Jr., John Kelly Jr., Nate McCary and Hassan Hall are the other running backs on the roster and the Browns want some more established insurance in case of injury.

“The Browns will continue to keep their eyes peeled for another back, not just for training camp but one who can carry the load in a pinch,” Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported. “They’re not looking to add a big-name back such a Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, and they have no plans to re-sign Hunt. But they will look to bolster the room sometime between now and the start of camp.”

The Browns do appear ready to give Ford a real shot as the primary backup to Chubb. He’ll also get his fair share of work in the passing game. For had just eight carries for 12 yards last season but the Browns appear confident he can step into the role.