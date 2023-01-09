Browns RB Kareem Hunt Appears to Say Goodbye After Loss to Steelers

Kareem Hunt is looking forward to what the future holds and he’s fairly certain that’s not with the Cleveland Browns.

Hunt has spent four seasons with the Browns but his final year in Cleveland was a turbulent one involving trade rumors and a lack of work. Hunt had seven touches against the Steelers for a total of 28 yards.

Hunt is a Cleveland native and cherished the time he had with the Browns, even though it didn’t go as planned, with the Browns going 15-18 over the last two seasons after making the postseason in 2020.

“It meant a lot,” Hunt said. “It don’t get much better than playing for your hometown team and giving it your all each and every time you touch the field. But God’s got a plan, I’m looking forward to what he has in store for me, so we’ll see what it is.”

Hunt was searching for an extension prior to the season but that was rebuffed by the Browns, who also turned down his trade request. He has stayed focused despite being involved in trade rumors and his future being discussed, although the time to start thinking about his next team is right around the corner.

“That’s all I can do is go out there and take it play by play and do my job,” Hunt said. “Man, I guess I’ll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow. I ain’t really worried about it.”

Hunt Has Praise For Browns RB Partner Nick Chubb

The dream for the Browns was to have the best 1-2 punch in the league with Hunt and Nick Chubb. That only came in spurts, although Chubb continued his steady climb into one of the premier backs in the NFL.

While there was potential for Hunt to become upset with his workload on the decline, he never had a bad thing to say about Chubb, who was named to a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and finished the year with 1,525 yards on the ground. That was good for third in the NFL behind Titans RB Derrick Henry and Las Vegas Raiders back Josh Jacobs.

“Nick is a great teammate, a great person, one of my best friends,” Hunt said. “I’m happy for him. He could’ve did that multiple years, I feel like. He’s always been a not selfish guy and always playing hard for his team no matter what the scoreboard says.”

Hunt finished the season with 468 rushing yards on 123 rushing attempts. His per carry average of 3.8 yards was the worst of his career.

Hunt will likely have some suitors, although he shouldn’t be expecting a lucrative deal in free agency coming off the down year. But with a larger workload, the former rushing leader could be a great fit for a team in need of a versatile back with something to prove.

Changes Could Be Coming for Browns After Losing Season

The Browns head into the offseason with some significant questions, starting with the coaching staff. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is likely safe but there’s been a lot of discussion about his defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Stefanski did not want to discuss any potential firings following the loss to the Steelers.

“The guys fought like crazy and I’m not going to go there on really any of our coaches,” Stefanski said. “This is about today, and I know we’ll talk tomorrow about the season, all those things.”

The Browns certainly have the talent to be among the contenders but something needs to change for Cleveland to make it back to the postseason.