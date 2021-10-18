Browns Star Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury

Kareem Hunt was carted off the field during the Cleveland Browns 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks.

Hunt is expected to go on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss a minimum of three weeks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt is expected to miss several weeks with his calf injury, source said. He’ll likely head to Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2021

There were worries that Hunt’s injury could have been a ruptured Achilles, which would have meant that the one-time NFL rushing leader would be lost for the rest of this season and possibly part of next. However, Stefanski assured that it was a significant calf issue for Hunt.

Hunt was the lead back with Nick Chubb already sidelined with a calf injury but did not return after being helped off the field in the fourth quarter, unable to put weight on his right leg. Shortly after getting to the sideline, Hunt was carted to the locker room.

Hunt notched 14 carries for 66 yards at the time of the injury, adding three catches for 12 yards out of the backfield.

Short Week at Bad Time For Browns

Unfortunatley for the Browns, they play on Thursday against the Broncos, so they don’t have the benefit of a full week of rest.

“These Thursday night games, everybody is in the same boat,” Stefanski told the media after the game. “The guys have to fight, scratch and claw to get to Thursday night.”

Along with Hunt and Chubb, the Browns are monitoring injuries to quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., as well as starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin. An additional injury Stefanski revealed on Monday was a high-ankle sprain for standout rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The second-year Browns skipper doesn’t expect anyone around the league to feel bad for the Browns with the injuries piling up.

#Browns Stefanski says Kareem Hunt (calf) will be out more than 3 games and JOK (ankle) will also be out weeks. He’ll see about Baker and Odell (shoulders) pic.twitter.com/MNHQBeDDYL — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 18, 2021

“It’s the NFL, injuries are part of the game. We have a game on Thursday.”

Browns Not Ruling Nick Chubb Out — Yet

The Browns are also missing Chubb, who was the second-leading rusher in the NFL heading into the weekend. He’s also dealing with a calf issue. The Browns had the luxury of having two Pro Bowl-caliber backs but now will rely on D’Ernest Johnson and rookie Demetric Felton to carry the load against the Broncos if Chubb is unable to go.

Stefanski did not rule out Chubb for Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

“Not gonna rule him out yet,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “The short week makes it harder but he’s progressing.”

Stefanski said he is not ruling out Nick Chubb for Thursday. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 18, 2021

The Browns are also unsure of the status of Mayfield, who showed up to his postgame press conference in a sling after reaggravating an injury in his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield, who returned to the game on Sunday following the injury, said he expects to gut it out and play. Stefanski sounded more unsure.

“There will be time to work through all that in the next couple of days,” he told reporters on Monday. “And obviously take what the medical staff says and what Baker, in this case, says. We do that for all of our players making sure we make prudent decisions with all of these guys.”

The Browns are currently listed as a four-point favorite against the Broncos.

