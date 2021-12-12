Browns Star RB Suffers Ankle Injury Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns did not have Kareem Hunt on the field for the majority of the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter.

After converting a first down on a catch and run, Hunt limped off the field and then to the locker room. He was dubbed questionable to return by the team.

Browns RB Kareem Hunt is heading to the locker room after getting up slowly following a hit on Cleveland's last drive. Lower body issue. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2021

Hunt missed five games earlier this season with a serious calf injury. He returned to the sideline to start the second half but his status was still uncertain.

Browns Wanted to Utilize Nick Chubb, Hunt Together





Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on December 6th, 2021.

The Browns came out with a new game plan on how to utilize both Nick Chubb and Hunt, playing them at the same time. It was something that was hinted at earlier in the week by both the players and coaching staff.

“I would love it, but that is up to them,” Hunt told reporters on Monday. “Whatever the coaches decide. If they decide to put us both out there, I am ready for that, and if not, that is fine. I feel like we still will be fine. The cons, there really are none. It is only pros, I think. It could be a good thing.”

As per usual, Browns head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski didn’t give any significant insight into the situation but did say that it’s at least been something talked about.

“Those are all things we talk about,” Stefanski said. “We want to make sure whatever we do is sound in thinking, sound schematically and those type of things. You are right, those are two great players so we have to make sure that they are involved so that we can be productive in the run game and in the pass game.”

With Hunt exiting early, there are still some questions about how it would have looked but it’s nice to know the Browns are trying to mix things up after scoring just 30 points in three weeks combined.

Lamar Jackson Exits on Cart for Ravens

The Ravens were also dealt some bad injury luck, with quarterback Lamar Jackson being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Tyler Huntley.

Baltimore was already facing some tough sledding early against a Browns defense coming off a bye week and Huntley found little success in relief. The low-light for Huntley was a strip-sack by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who returned it for a touchdown.

The sack for Garrett — his 15th — set the Browns single-season mark. And it couldn’t have come in a better way for the towering defensive end, who called out his teammates this week for lack of effort in practice.

The Browns have been hammered with bad injury news this week, which includes multiple players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan all missed the matchup on Sunday.

On the injury front, starting strong safety Ronnie Harrison and rookie cornerback Greg Newsome were inactive due to injury. Newsome’s injury was especially painful for the Browns, losing the standout first-round pick late in practice on Friday when he hit his head and suffered a concussion.