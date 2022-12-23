Browns RB Kareem Hunt Pessimistic About Returning to Team

The Cleveland Browns will face a decision on bringing back Kareem Hunt this offseason and the veteran running back doesn’t sound optimistic that he’ll be returning.

After four up-and-down seasons in Cleveland, Hunt’s final game in front of a home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium could be on Saturday when the Browns take on the Saints.

“It could be,” Hunt told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “Possibly. I’m not sure. It’s bittersweet. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds and I’ll be ready for whatever.”

It’s been a tumultuous season for Hunt, which started with him requesting a trade during training camp as he looked for an extension. The Browns did not entertain the thought of dealing Hunt and then again decided against trading the former rushing leader at the trade deadline.

“We always have open dialogue with our guys so none of that necessarily happens in a vacuum, just to be clear,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on November 2 after the trade deadline passed. “Kareem has been excellent every day that he has been in the building since August. I think you all know how passionate he is, how much he cares about this team and how much he cares about this city.”

Hunt on Future With Browns: ‘I Don’t Know’

Hunt has expressed a desire to stay with his hometown Browns but the year hasn’t played out as he’d hoped. He has 447 yards on 110 attempts this season with three touchdowns. Hunt has also proven to be a capable pass-catcher during his tenure in Cleveland and has 28 catches for 182 yards this season.

But if Hunt was being honest, he’d want a larger role in an offense. He’s had double-digit carries just once since an October 9 matchup with the Chargers and his opportunities will be limited in Cleveland as long as Pro Bowler Nick Chubb is the starter. Chubb signed a three-year extension last season and is linked to the Browns through the 2024 season.

Hunt has liked what he’s seen with the offense in the three games Deshaun Watson has started but it doesn’t sound like a deal to remain in Cleveland is imminent.

“Possibly they could figure out something, I guess,” Hunt said. “I don’t know. But I enjoy playing with Deshaun. It’s definitely changed up the offense a little bit.”

Ground Game Could Thrive in Cold Weather vs. Saints

The Browns head into their matchup with the Saints on Saturday expecting single-digit temperatures and snow, which are prime conditions for Cleveland to rely on their ground-and-pound attack.

As of Friday morning, the hourly forecast from weather.com predicts the temperature to be 11 degrees at kickoff, which would make the game the fourth coldest game in team history, per the Browns’ official site.

Chubb can set a career-high in rushing yards with a strong final three games, currently sitting at 1,252 yards at 5.0 yards per carry. He rushed for 1,494 in 2019. The stoic Chubb isn’t too concerned about the conditions and is expected to still go sleeveless for the matchup.

“It is what it is. Can’t do anything about it,” Chubb said. “We are preparing for whatever so we will be ready.”

The Browns are a 2.5-point home favorite for the matchup and the total is set at a very low 32.5.