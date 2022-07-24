Proposed Trade Ship Browns RB to NFC Powerhouse for Pick

The Cleveland Browns have a spoil of riches at the running back position, which could make Kareem Hunt a valuable trade asset as the season approaches.

A team floated as a suitor for Hunt has been the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who have some capable backs in Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., but would certainly welcome the former rushing leader for a larger role.

Hunt was mentioned by Bleacher Report in a series of trades that “make sense” heading into the season. The Rams would get Hunt and the Browns would fetch a third-round pick in return for their backup running back. Here’s what B/R had to say about the possible deal.

In short, the Rams don’t have a proven bell-cow back on their roster. Cleveland Browns backup Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017, has shown that he can be exactly that. Hunt is entering the final year of his contract and is hoping for an extension. However, the Browns have established depth behind starter Nick Chubb with D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton Jr. and rookie fifth-round pick Jerome Ford on the roster.

Also cited is the $9.7 million in cap space that the Rams have available. They’d be able to fit Hunt and his $6.3 million cap hit in and would add another layer to their explosive offense.

Hunt’s Future in Cleveland Uncertain Beyond This Season

While Hunt has proven to be a lethal pairing with Nick Chubb. However, there are questions about his long-term future in Cleveland, which could lead the Browns to trading him this season and getting something in return.

His recent injury history could be a concern for the Browns. He dealt with both calf and ankle injuries last year, forcing him to miss nine games.

“It was tough,” Hunt told Cleveland.com this offseason. “Last year was real tough for me not to be able to go out there each and every week and compete, which I love to do. I’m not really used to missing games with injuries, so it was tough. I got to rehab and come back from it.”

But the former NFL rushing leader has huge upside when healthy, with more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career, so as long as he can stay on the field he can be a force.

Hunt Would Like to Stay in Cleveland Long-Term

While Hunt is not the lead back with the Browns, he’s comfortable with his role with his hometown squad and has been clear that staying long-term is something he’d like.

“I really don’t know what to think right now,” Hunt said on June 17. “I’m just trying to go out there and show them I’m healthy, show them I’m ready to ball out for them as long as they want me to, so I’d love to here for a long time.”

It all depends on how much the Browns want to invest in the position going forward, with Chubb already signed on a hefty deal through 2024. And there’s also the thought that the Browns could get similar output from a cheaper back in D’Ernest Johnson. With Hunt and Chubb on the shelf, Johnson started a pair of games last season and finished the season with 534 yards on 100 carries and three touchdowns.

Cap space won’t be an issue for the Browns this season, with the team having an NFL-best $48.4 million remaining. But long-term — with deals for Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and others on the books — Cleveland might not be able to match what other teams may offer Hunt once he becomes a free agent.