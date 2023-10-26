Browns RB Kareem Hunt Sends Clear Message on New Role

Kareem Hunt started the season on his couch, but the veteran running back now finds himself as a key player in the Cleveland Browns‘ offense.

Hunt had a few offers late in free agency but decided to wait for the right opportunity. It eventually came due to some unfortunate circumstances. The Browns lost Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb — one of Hunt’s best friends — to a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Shortly after, Hunt’s phone rang and he was back with the Browns for a fifth season.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about it. Like I said about midway through September, if you would ask me, I probably wouldn’t have said I wasn’t coming back or something or I didn’t know or think about that,” Hunt said on Wednesday, October 25. “But it happened, it happened for a reason, I guess. God got a plan for us and this team.”

The Browns have been easing Hunt back into action, but he’s received double-digit carries in each of his previous two games. He has 3 touchdowns over that span, including a clutch fourth-down carry on the goal line in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hunt will have an increased role over the next few weeks with Jerome Ford out with an ankle injury. He’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready for any challenge, man,” Hunt said. “And that’s what type of person I am, what type of player I am.”

Browns Dealing With Uncertainty at QB

The Browns will not have Deshaun Watson available for their Week 8 game on October 29, adding some additional pressure to the run game. PJ Walker will start at quarterback and will lean on Hunt and his backfield partners to be a steadying force against a tenacious Seattle Seahawks defense.

“We’ve just been playing together as a team, fighting for each other,” Hunt said. “The defense been doing a great job of holding up its end, and we got to come in and still put points on the board and just play together. That’s what it does.”

It’s unknown how long Watson will be out. He was able to suit up against the Colts but exited in the first quarter after taking a hard hit.

“He was progressing in the right direction and was able to practice last week,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday, October 26. “I felt like with that hit, I didn’t like that – right on the shoulder. And then coming out of it with swelling, I just did not feel like that would put him in his best spot to practice this week.”

Browns Sign Pair of RBs Ahead of Matchup With Seahawks

Hunt will get some help from Pierre Strong Jr. in the backfield. Strong chipped in with eight carries for 25 yards in Week 7 against the Colts.

The Browns’ depth is being tested with Ford and Nick Chubb out, so the team signed Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. It’s likely that at least one of the new signings will be elevated to the active roster for game day.

Hunt is dealing with a thigh injury and did not practice on Wednesday, but he said he was feeling better.

“Definitely taking it a day at a time and, you know, ready for this run,” Hunt said.

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point home favorite against the Browns.