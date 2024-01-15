Kareem Hunt Gives 4-Word Statement on Returning to Browns

Kareem Hunt appears to have every intention of returning to the Cleveland Browns next season, if they’ll have him.

Hunt and the rest of the Browns players cleaned out their lockers on Sunday following a disappointing 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans. Hunt has spent his last five seasons with the Browns and would like to return to his hometown team.

“I’m not going nowhere,” Hunt said, per Associated Press reporter Tom Withers.

Hunt was not as absolute on his future as the four-word statement sounded. He did add that he’ll evaluate what’s out there for him this offseason as a free agent. Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns in September after Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending knee injury.

However, his ideal situation is returning to the Browns to help them secure a Super Bowl.

“If the opportunity presents itself and it’s right here, then I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back. It’s my hometown and I want to do nothing but help them win the Super Bowl,” Hunt said. “It’s my ultimate hope no matter what, even if I’m playing for another team or anything, I would always be happy and satisfied if they bring a championship to Cleveland, it’s my hometown. Shoot, I’d probably be at the parade cheering them on too, if that was to happen. I wish nothing but the best for the organization and the Cleveland Browns and I’m happy that I got to be a part of this journey for so long.”

Browns Praise Kareem Hunt for Contribution to Ground Game

Hunt is not the bell-cow back he once was. But he still managed to make an impact in the Browns’ split backfield alongside Jerome Ford. Hunt finished the season with 411 yards on 135 carries, averaging a very pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry. He made his most significant contributions in short-yardage situations.

Hunt tallied a team-high nine rushing touchdowns during the regular season and scored two more — one receiving and one rushing — in the Wild Card loss to the Texans.

The Browns valued Hunt once he returned, which head coach Kevin Stefanski talked about at length on Sunday during his exit interview.

“I’m so appreciative of him and the way that he played and the style which he played, Stefanski said. “Pre-injury to Nick, we didn’t have a spot. But to Kareem’s credit he stayed in great shape, we brought him in worked him out, he looked great. Picked back up the system right away and played really good football for us. He made plays in high leverage moments and scored touchdowns.

“He provided huge value for us. He’s a battler. Love the way he runs, the style with which he runs. Gave us a huge jolt that we needed.”

Kareem Hunt Thinks Browns QB Deshaun Watson Can Learn From Joe Flacco

Another player the Browns have to consider bringing back is quarterback Joe Flacco. The soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback provided a spark for the Browns down the stretch, going 4-1 in his regular season starts.

Flacco tossed a pair of pick-sixes against the Texans in the lopsided Wild Card loss but he still has the support of the locker room. Hunt was one of the players to voice that he’d be in favor of Flacco returning as a backup to Deshaun Watson.

“I hope so,” Hunt said of Flacco’s potential return. “Flacco’s a great quarterback and a great leader and I feel like Deshaun. He also could probably learn some stuff from him from his years playing. So I’m excited. If they can be teammates, that’d be really great.”

Watson is locked in as the starting quarterback when he returns for the start of next season. The Browns like Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a long-term backup option but Flacco’s veteran leadership could be a great asset.