Ex-Browns RB Kareem Hunt Opts to Stays Silent Amid New Rumors

Kareem Hunt anticipates finding his next team soon but the former Cleveland Browns running back wasn’t ready to talk about it this weekend during a public appearance at Greg Newsome’s Celebrity Softball Game.

Hunt was back on the field with some of his old teammates for the event on June 24, albeit with a glove and bat instead of shoulder pads and a helmet.

Hunt was asked about his current situation in free agency but chose not to talk to reporters, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

“Kareem Hunt was there but he didn’t want to talk to reporters,” Petrak said on the Baskin & Phelps show on 92.3 the Fan. “It’s interesting. He’s a guy who was beloved by teammates and still is, but his Browns career is likely over.”

Kareem Hunt’s Free Agency Has Been Rough

Hunt has recently been linked to the Washington Commanders, but outside of that, it’s been a very quiet few months for the one-time rushing leader.

That’s likely in large part to the performance he put on tape last season. He finished with 468 yards on 123 carries with a per-carry average of 3.8 — the worst of his career.

But as Petrak notes, the free agent market hasn’t been kind to any of the veteran running backs, who might have once been seen as valuable commodities, capable of commanding significant money.

“I’m sure that Kareem did not feel this is how his free agency journey would go,” Petrak said. “I think Kareem was wrong about how much leverage he had and what his value would be on the open market. But it’s understandable. The running back value has been in decline for a while now but it feels like it really dropped off this offseason.”

Unfortunatley for Hunt, if a team is looking for a veteran running back, he’ll have to compete with the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook.

“Kareem is just not at the top of the list. If somebody is interested in Kareem, it’s in his best interest to sign now. If not, he’ll have to play the waiting game,” Petrak said. “I just don’t see how Kareem would be at the top of anybody’s list.”

Kareem Hunt Not Frustrated by Lack of Interest

Hunt has been taking the offseason in stride and recently ran his camp at his high school alma mater Willoughby South High. During the camp, he did give some insight on his situation to Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald.

“I’m just being patient,” Hunt said. “I’ve had some things come up. But right now, I’m enjoying my time with my family. I’m training and working hard and just staying ready.