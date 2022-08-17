RB Kareem Hunt Makes Final Call on Trade Standoff With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with turmoil and uncertainty across the offense all preseason, though the situation in the backfield appears now to be gaining some clarity.

Running back Kareem Hunt began stirring an already roiled pot in Cleveland a little less than two weeks ago, when he chose to sit out portions of team practices in an attempt to either negotiate a new multiyear contract extension or force the Browns to trade him.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Tuesday, August 17, that the drama surrounding Hunt may have come to an end.

Since Kareem Hunt made his trade request and contract stand earlier this month by sitting out of team drills, he’s returned to full participation in camp and appears resigned to giving it his all for his hometown Browns again this season. The Browns have told Hunt, heading into the final year of an extension that pays him $6.25 million this season, they have no plans of trading him, and are counting on him this season.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Hunt’s Teammate Nick Chubb Advocated For Him With Browns

First-string rusher Nick Chubb, behind whom Hunt will be playing this season if he does remain in Cleveland, wants his running mate to stick around. Chubb made that abundantly clear when he went to bat for Hunt during an interview with NFL Network last week.

“He’s my best friend, on and off the field,” Chubb said. “He’s a great person to be around. I couldn’t imagine playing without him. I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here. I want to play with Kareem.”

The two have been one of the more fearsome running back duos in the NFL when healthy, and the Browns boast perhaps the best offensive backfield in the league when including third-string rusher D’Ernest Johnson in the conversation.

Cleveland will need its backfield firing on all cylinders, particularly considering the uncertainty around quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s coming suspension and questions about Jacoby Brissett‘s ability to lead the offensive at a high level for much, or all, of the season.

Run game coordinator and running backs coach Stump Mitchell confirmed as much Monday, saying that Hunt and Chubb could combine for upwards of 70 to 80 snaps per game.

Browns Coaches Sound Off on Where Hunt Must Improve

Mitchell was mum on Hunt’s contract issues when he spoke with the media, but was free with his comments on how Hunt could perform more efficiently, including improved patience.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Mitchell’s assessment of Hunt, though he chose to soften the blow a bit, perhaps due to the tension surrounding Hunt’s recent request for a new contract or a trade.

“It does not matter if you are a sixth-year pro or a rookie, [Mitchell] is going to push you,” Stefanski explained. “Having said that, [Hunt] is a very good football player. He has been very productive for us.”

Mitchell went on to say that he did not believe either Hunt or Chubb had reached their full potential as professionals, despite Chubb’s three Pro Bowl selections and Hunt’s NFL rushing title, which he won as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither player has showcased his talents yet, as each sat out the Browns’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.