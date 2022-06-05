Browns Latest Move Sparks Speculation of Incoming Trade

The Cleveland Browns locked in D’Ernest Johnson with a new one-year deal on Saturday and immediately speculation began to swirl that the team could make a move involving Kareem Hunt to thin out what has quickly become a very crowded running back room.

Johnson had refused to sign his unrestricted free agent tender with the Browns but ended up agreeing to a deal worth the same value of $2.43 million and gaining more guarenteed money.

Hunt dealt with both calf and ankle injuries last year, forcing him to miss nine games. But the former NFL rushing leader has huge upside when healthy, with more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career.

Hunt comes with a $6.25 million cap hit this season and the Browns would suffer no dead cap money if they parted ways with him. While talented, Hunt is in the final year of his deal and may not be someone Cleveland can keep around next season when cap space will be harder to come by.

The Browns could deal Hunt now and try to fetch a return from a running-needy squad, relying more on Johnson as the team’s No. 2 back.

“The writing’s on the wall, Kareem Hunt was always going to be moved at this time I believe,” one fan wrote.

Another observer of the situation commented: “Where do you want to see Kareem Hunt play in 2022 because it’s not in Cleveland…”

Part of what sparked the Hunt speculation was how Johnson played last season. The 26-year-old capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called upon, notching 534 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. He also collected 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Kareem Hunt Still in Browns Plans for Next Season

The Browns Plans for Kareem Hunt This Season – Sports4CLE, 5/31/22 Dave Bacon and Mary Kay Cabot discuss the Browns and running back Kareem Hunt. Watch Sports4CLE Monday-Friday live at 4 pm ET on Cleveland.com. You can leave a voicemail for the show at (216)200-6650. 2022-05-31T22:19:05Z

Hunt is a luxry for the Browns to have around due to his ability to contribute both as a runner and pass-catcher. While he’s carved out a nice spot with the Browns behind Chubb, there’s also the thought that part of what could push him to sign with a new team.

But at least for the meantime, the Browns have no plans to move on from Hunt, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Even with the surplus of running backs on the roster, Kareem Hunt is still very much in the Browns plans for this season. Heading into the final year of his contract at a maximum of $6.25 million, Hunt is viewed as a valuable member of the offense. The Browns and Hunt haven’t engaged in substantive extension talks, but he’s not in jeopardy of being the odd man out.

Browns Added Jerome Ford During NFL Draft

Hunt and Nick Chubb make a up the core of the two-headed attack out of the Browns backfield, giving the team a pair of backs with Pro Bowl potential. The unit also includes Johnson — who was a strong fill-in when both were banged up last year — and explosive 2021 sixth-round round pick Demetric Felton, who functions as both a running back and wide receiver.

The Browns also drafted Jerome Ford in the fourth-round, a preemptive move with the thought that both Hunt and Johnson could be gone next season as they move into the final year of they contracts. He’s eager to learn from Hunt and Chubb.

“Just the opportunity to be able to learn behind two great running backs and spend some time getting to learn pretty much everything that I can and soak up everything I can from those guys because they are pretty much doing what they are supposed to do in the league, and they are big names in the league,” Ford said during his introductory press conference. “I would want to one day have my name up there with theirs. I am looking forward to it.”

Ford was a one-year starter with Cincinnati but made a nice impact, rushing for 214 times for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns.