AFC Superstar Recruiting Browns RB Kareem Hunt Amid Trade Rumors

Kareem Hunt could be on the move at the trade deadline and Tyreek Hill wouldn’t mind reuniting the Cleveland Browns running back with the Miami Dolphins.

Hunt and Hill were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs but have since both found new homes — Hunt with the Browns and Hill with the Dolphins. Hill issued a suspiciously timed Instagram story shouting out Hunt, writing, “Miss my bro man.”

Hunt is firmly on the trade block for the Browns, who have been fielding offers for the former rushing leader. Multiple reports have indicated that a fourth-round pick would get a deal done, which might not be out of the question for Miami, who could use an upgrade in their backfield. Raheem Mostert is currently carrying the load, with 101 carries this season for 452 yards and one touchdown.

The trade deadline is November 1 so if Hunt is moved, it’ll come shortly after the Browns’ Monday Night Football tilt against the Bengals.

“Yeah, they’ll get a hell of a player,” Hunt said on the possibility of landing with another team.

Hunt Has Shown Massive Upside as Lead Back

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs and has more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career.

Last season Hunt dealt with calf and ankle issues, which limited him to eight games. He notched 386 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, adding 22 receptions for 174 yards.

Hunt started this year off strong but has seen his production wane over the last two weeks with the Browns’ offense struggling as a whole. He has just nine carries and one catch over the last two games. For the season, he has collected 263 yards on 60 carries with four total touchdowns.

Hunt would have much more opportunity in Miami than he currently has in Cleveland, where he backs up Nick Chubb, who entered Week 8 as the league’s rushing leader.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins this offseason and has continued to be a game breaker. He has collected 69 catches for 961 yards through eight games.

Hunt Says Trade From Browns Would be Bittersweet

This is Hunt’s fourth season with his hometown Browns and he has expressed a desire to stay put in Cleveland going forward. He pushed for an extension to be done this offseason but the Browns didn’t budge, even after Hunt demanded a trade.

Hunt desired to be part of the equation to make the Browns a perennial contender but that hasn’t exactly been the case. The squad is 25-29 since his arrival, the highlight being a playoff berth and win during the 2020 season.

“I mean it’ll be mixed emotions, for sure,” Hunt said, “but they’ll know I gave it my all here in Cleveland and that’s what I’ll always and continue to do.”

The Browns were adamant about keeping Hunt around after his trade request, with the clear expectation that they would compete. But now at 2-5, the Browns face the choice of getting back something in return for a player who could likely bolt in free agency, or keeping him around for what could be a lost season.

“I hate losing,” Hunt said. “I’m a competitive person. I can lose at rock paper scissors and get upset so that’s the thing.”