Browns Expected to Reunite With Kareem Hunt After Quick Visit

The Cleveland Browns hosted Kareem Hunt for a visit on Tuesday with all signs pointing to the former rushing leader returning to the team following Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported that Hunt was in the Browns’ building on Tuesday for a visit, which really seems like a formality considering he spent the previous four seasons with the team.

“With the loss of star RB Nick Chubb for the season, Kareem Hunt could step right into his old job,” Rapoport tweeted.

Considering Hunt’s familiarity with the franchise and the quick visit, it would make sense that the Browns make a deal happen soon. The team has a short week to prepare for the Tennesee Titans on Sunday and would likely want Hunt suited up to work alongside Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

“Browns have looked at several options at RB, including Trey Sermon before he signed with Indy’s practice squad, per source, along with Cam Akers,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted. “Kareem Hunt, a top available free agent, is a sensible choice due to his four-year stint there.”

During his four seasons with the Browns, Hunt gained 1,874 yards rushing, 973 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns. However, Hunt’s final season with the Browns didn’t go as planned. He finished with 468 yards on 123 carries and his overall effectiveness was dropped. Hunt’s per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career and there were concerns that he had lost a step, per Terry Pluto of cleveland.com.

But with the Browns in a jam, Hunt is the most logical option on the board. He’s a free agent, so it wouldn’t cost the Browns anything in draft compensation to acquire him. And Hunt knows the offense, so the adjustment time will be minimal.

Kareem Hunt Departed Cleveland on Good Terms

Hunt had a topsy-turvy final season in Cleveland, marred by a trade request and lack of production. But when the sides decided to go their separate ways this offseason, there was no bad blood between Hunt and the Browns — his hometown team.

“The Browns are always going to be a team I have mad love for, but I’m not really talking about that stuff,” Hunt told Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald in June. “I’m in God’s hands and just looking forward to the next opportunity. It’ll be coming up soon, I’m pretty sure.”

Hunt reacted to the news of Chubb’s injury on Twitter with some sad emojis, using a sad face, heart and bat — which is Chubb’s symbol.

Chubb and Hunt had stayed in contact during the offseason, although they didn’t talk much about a reunion on the football field.

“I haven’t talked too much about football [with Hunt],” Chubb told reporters at minicamp on Wednesday, June 7. “Kareem’s like a brother to me, so we’ve got a lot of things to talk about other than football right now. But he’s doing great. He’s from Cleveland, so he’s around here, he’s training, getting ready for whatever happens.”

Browns Admit There’s No Replacing Nick Chubb

Chubb’s production in Cleveland has been legendary, with the former second-round pick establishing himself as one of the premier backs in the NFL.

He has four Pro Bowls to his name and is a perennial contender for the rushing title. Chubb was fresh off a season where he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“You don’t replace Nick Chubb. You just don’t do that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday, September 19. “Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It’s always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber. So everybody’s got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere. But we’ll look at options there in terms of who we bring in.”

If the deal for Hunt somehow falls through, the Browns have other options, including veteran free agent Leonard Fournette, or potential trades for Cam Akers or Jonathan Taylor.