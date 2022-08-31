Browns Release Pass-Rusher to Make Room for Former Vikings QB

The Cleveland Browns have added a third quarterback to their active roster, claiming former Minnesota Vikings passer Kellen Mond.

Mond was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2021 but never found his footing in Minnesota. The Vikings recently traded for Nick Mullens — who played for the Browns last season — to back up Kirk Cousins, making Mond disposable.

Mond did not have an impressive preseason and failed to prove to new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connel that he could be a reliable backup to Cousins. Mond completed 29 of 51 passes in the preseason for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He was also sacked five times.

Mond did have a successful college career at Texas A&M, playing in 46 games. He passed for 9,661 yards and added 1,609 yards rushing. He helped his draft stock when he was named Senior Bowl MVP after completing 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns

Mond joins a quarterback room that includes Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs, who are holding down the fort in Cleveland until Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension.

Dobbs has a pretty firm hold on the backup role to Brissett. He stepped up when his number has been called in the preseason, completing 35 of 53 attempts over three preseason games, notching 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also has collected 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Browns Release Isaac Rochell to Make Room for QB

Because the Browns claimed Mond, he has to be put on the active roster. That led to the team releasing defensive end Isaac Rochell — a somewhat surprising move. Rochell confirmed the move on social media.

“Just got released. I’m highly disappointed,” Rochell tweeted on Wednesday. “Don’t know how this will play out yet but for now I’d like to show gratitude for all my coaches at the Browns.”

The Browns could still keep Rochell around on the practice squad but there’s a chance other teams could want the former seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame on their active roster. He has collected 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception over his five seasons in the NFL.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hinted that more moves could be on the way while speaking to reporters on Tuesday following the release of the first 53-man roster.

“I think we will see. Like we talked about before, sometimes that 53 is not the final one,” Stefanski told reporters. “Really, it evolves the entire season, also. I think it remains to be seen.”

Deshaun Watson Begins 11-Game Suspension

Watson began his suspension on Tuesday and it will be a while before he’ll see the Browns again. He can’t return to the facility or have contact with the Browns until October 10, and can’t practice again until November 14, per ESPN.

“I think he has a really good plan,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, as you know, we can’t direct it. We can’t follow up with him. It’s really no contact with him until October 10. But I’m confident that he has a good plan to do some good work while he’s away.”

That leaves the Browns in the hands of Brissett. The 29-year-old QB has served as a backup to some high-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and most recently Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. However, he also carries some starting experience of his own, with 37 starts to his name and a record of 14-23 in those games. In six seasons, Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.