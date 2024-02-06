Browns Coach Called Out Over Deshaun Watson Comment

New Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey offered effusive praise for Deshaun Watson during his introductory press conference, a gesture that did not sit well with some

Dorsey said all the right things about his quarterback when it came to his play on the field and where he sees it going under his leadership. However, it was a comment he made more about Watson’s character that drew some attention.

“I can’t wait to get to work with him,” Dorsey said on Monday, February 5. “Because, again, he’s one of the premier quarterbacks in this league and from everything I’ve heard about him, a really quality human being. So I’m just excited about that opportunity.”

The Browns’ acquisition of Watson was a controversial one from the start. Watson had been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct. It resulted in an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for Watson during the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Sarah Spain was among those to call out Dorsey’s description of Watson.

“Would love an honest answer from [Dorsey’s] wife and two daughters about how they feel watching this. (This is rhetorical – they shouldn’t be asked, this isn’t their job, they aren’t public figures. You get my point.)” Spain tweeted.

Others delivered a similar sentiment on Dorsey’s choice of words to describe his QB.

“Come on Ken Dorsey you can’t be serious. ‘Quality human being’ and Deshaun Watson don’t belong in the same sentence. This is a bad look for Dorsey,” Chetan Rakieten wrote.

Browns Feel Deshaun Watson Has Come ‘Long Way’

The Browns took some heat for pursuing and landing Watson. What added fuel to the fire was the team handing Watson an unprecedented fully guaranteed $230 million contract upon his arrival.

The franchise has publicly supported Watson through his off-field issues. Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam praised Watson for his growth in July of 2023.

“He has come a long way in the last year and has worked extremely hard on being a better person, a better man, and a better teammate,” Haslam said. “I think he has learned a lot about himself and what he can and can’t do. I think he’s learned who you can trust and who you can’t trust.”

Watson has avoided any new controversy since landing with the Browns.

Ken Dorsey Believes Deshaun Watson Can Be Among NFL’s ‘Elite’

Watson has played in just 12 games with the Browns since the trade. He missed 11 games due to the suspension in 2022 and played in just six contests last year due to injury.

Watson has gone 8-4 in his starts, passing for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He’s been far from elite but Dorsey has hope that Watson can be among the league’s top quarterbacks once again.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league, the opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is that — a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games,” Dorsey said. “So, I’m super excited about that opportunity and really looking forward to this challenge.”

The Browns managed to lock up a playoff berth last season without Watson. If he comes back healthy and looks like the Pro Bowl passer he was with the Houston Texans, Dorsey and the Browns will be in business.