Browns Urged to Sign Former Pro Bowl WR Following Amari Cooper Injury

The Cleveland Browns need to add some depth to their passing game and former New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay has been highlighted as a potential late-season addition for the AFC North contender.

The Giants cut Golladay in March after an unimpressive two-year stay in New York. After signing a four-year, $72 million deal, the former Pro Bowl pass catcher managed just 43 catches for 602 yards over 26 games with the Giants.

Golladay had some tryouts ahead of the season but has not played for a team this year. The 2019 touchdown receptions leader was pitched as a potential addition for the Browns to look into by Bleacher Report.

“If the Browns are going to find some success on offense down the back stretch, it’s going to be because of the supporting cast around Thompson-Robinson,” Bleacher Report wrote. “The rookie has some positive traits, but he’s only going to be as good as the players around him. Right now, the Browns are really banged up at receiver, and the healthy players outside of Amari Cooper are relatively young.

“The outisde options are limited, but Kenny Golladay has a 1,000-yard season on his resume. He was a bust with the New York Giants, but he’d at least be worth a workout right now.”

Golladay could give Thompson-Robinson — or Joe Flacco — a veteran pair of hands to rely on and his 6-foot-4 frame would be solid in the red zone. He has 22 career touchdown grabs — 11 of those coming during the 2019 season.

Browns WR Amari Cooper Dealing With Rib Injury

The Browns’ depth at wide receiver is critical right now, with Cooper leaving Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with a rib injury. He took a hard hit from Broncos safety PJ Locke while attempting to make a catch and headed to the locker room shortly after.

Luckily, the X-rays postgame came back negative and the Browns are hoping he won’t miss time. He’s been dubbed “day-to-day” as he battles through the injury. History would indicate that Cooper will do anything he can to not miss time. He played through injury last season and needed offseason core surgery.

Cooper has far and away been the Browns’ top receiving threat this season. He has 749 yards on 45 catches this season. The Browns were able to get some rookie Cedric Tillman against the Broncos, with the third-round rookie catching four passes for a career-high 55 yards.

Browns Unsure Who Will Start at Quarterback

The Browns are also dealing with injuries at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the season and Thompson-Robinson exited Sunday’s game with a concussion in the third quarter. He’s currently in concussion protocol and is questionable to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s going to let the protocol play out before making any decisions on who the starter will be. If DTR is unable to go, it’d be between Flacco and PJ Walker.

Flacco was signed on November 20 but was not active against the Broncos. Flacco has passed for 42,320 yards, 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He most recently started games with the New York Jets.

Walker has had his shot as the starting quarterback this season with the Browns but has failed to impress. His turnovers have also been an issue, tossing five interceptions to just one touchdown pass.