Veteran Pass-Catcher Eyeing Signing With Browns Amid Injuries

The Cleveland Browns could be in the market for another wide receiver after a bevy of training camp injuries at the position and veteran pass-catcher Kenny Stills is throwing his hat in the ring.

The Browns lost undrafted rookie pass-catcher Isaiah Weston to what appears to be a serious knee injury during practice on July 29 and speedster Anthony Schwartz is also on the shelf with knee issue. The Browns are also without rookie third-round pick David Bell, who entered training camp on the PUP list with a foot injury.

While the Brown still have their top two pass-catchers available in Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, the team is in a tough spot depth-wise. Stills is a free agent and came across a tweet petitioning for the Browns to sign him. He sounds game for the challenge.

“Let’s get it,” Stills responded to the tweet, which also mentioned Will Fuller and Desean Jackson as options.

Still has played 23 games over the last two seasons but doesn’t have much to show for it in terms of stats. The 30-year-old Oklahoma product has just 17 catches in that span, notching 202 yards. He was waived by the Saints in December of last season.

However, Still has previously played with new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston.

Stills’ best year came in 2014 with the Saints when he caught 63 balls for 931 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He’s also had some productive years in Miami prior to signing with the Texans. Still might not be a difference-maker at this point in his career but could supply the Browns with a veteran set of hands for camp with a chance to make the roster.

Browns Have Been Linked to Fuller Previously

Fuller is another name that has been routinely floated as an option for the Browns. Like Stills, Fuller also played previously with Watson but put up some big numbers during their partnership in Houston. He posted 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, missing five games with hamstring and groin injuries.

However, Fuller comes with his own injury concerns, playing in just two games last season with the Dolphins and never playing a full season in his career. Fuller was recently mentioned by Bleacher Report as an option for the Browns.

“Will Fuller V has dealt with injuries throughout his career He only played in two games last season [with the Miami Dolphins] after suffering a broken thumb,” B/R’s Brent Sobleski wrote. “But when healthy, Fuller is a legitimate vertical threat with four seasons of experience playing alongside Watson,” Sobleski wrote. “At 28 years old, Fuller can agree to something longer than a one-year deal as Cleveland awaits a disciplinary verdict regarding the quarterback’s status.”

Browns Excited About WR Amari Cooper

The Browns reshaped their wide receiver room this offseason, with the big addition being Amari Cooper. Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys for Cooper, which has proven to be a significant steal for the Browns when looking at the skyrocketing salaries for top pass-catchers around the league and Cooper’s now-modest looking $20 million per season.

Cooper gives the Browns one of the best route-runners in the league and head coach Kevin Stefanski has gushed over his abilities.

“The first thing you notice with Amari is just his size. I think his forward lean at that size really gets defensive backs’ attention. With double moves – a single move or a double move – you really have to be definitive in what you do on that first move. I think he has the savviness to realize how much to spend on that first move before you get into that second move,” Stefanski said. “With Amari and with the amount of reps he has had over his career, he has that savviness and that wherewithal to sell the first route first.”

Cooper has 1,000-yard potential but is still waiting to see who his quarterback will be next season. The Browns are awaiting a ruling from Sue L. Robinson on a possible suspension for Watson, with the NFL seeking a full-year ban. A decision is expected this week, per Cleveland.com.