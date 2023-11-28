Browns Cut Ties With RB Ahead of Rams Game, Sign Familiar Face

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves in the margins to improve their roster, specifically on the offensive side of the football.

Scott Petrak of Browns Zone reported Cleveland’s most recent roster alterations on Tuesday, November 28, noting a swapping out of running backs on the team’s practice squad.

#Browns re-sign RB John Kelly Jr. to practice squad, release RB Kenyan Drake from practice squad.

CB Thomas Graham Jr. waived from IR. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 28, 2023

“#Browns re-sign RB John Kelly Jr. to practice squad, release RB Kenyan Drake from practice squad,” Petrak wrote. “CB Thomas Graham Jr. waived from IR.”

Browns Choosing Familiarity Over Experience in John Kelly Jr.

Kelly has come and gone from Cleveland’s practice squad several times this season. He was a staple of the preseason roster and has appeared in five games for the Browns over the past two years combined. Kelly played a total of 43 regular-season snaps on special teams in Cleveland between 2021-22 and saw one snap on offense, per Pro Football Reference.

The Browns signed Drake on October 31 — the NFL’s trade deadline — after hosting a workout for the former Baltimore Ravens running back the week prior. Drake has a more significant NFL history than does Kelly, appearing in 103 games and starting 44 contests over the course of his eight-year career. During that span, Drake has amassed 3,866 rushing yards and 33 TDs.

Kelly, 27, is two years younger than Drake and has more experience within the Browns offense and locker room, which likely played a factor in the team’s decision to switch back to its previous roster construction.

Browns Need Viable Replacement for 3rd-String RB, Kick Returner Pierre Strong Jr.

The Browns’ roster moves on Tuesday aren’t overly significant, though the addition of Kelly could end up mattering down the stretch run in a couple of different ways.

Starter and second-year running back Jerome Ford has appeared in all 11 of Cleveland’s games in 2023, though he has dealt with injuries that had the potential to sideline him. Backup Kareem Hunt has also navigated injury issues since returning to the team following the loss of Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury.

Pierre Strong Jr. is the Browns’ third-string running back and has served reasonably in that role, with 1 touchdown and an average of 4.4 yards per attempt on 35 carries. However, if any of Cleveland’s top three backs go down, the team will need a serviceable replacement, as that player is likely to see some snaps based on Strong’s offensive usage to this point.

Strong also serves the Browns’ primary kickoff returner. If he goes down for any period of time, Cleveland will need someone to fill in and Kelly is a potential option in that regard, although he hasn’t been a regular return man at any point during his NFL career.

Ford fielded kickoffs last season but suffered an ankle injury during a return against the Atlanta Falcons that landed him on IR. Cleveland can’t risk the health of its leading back on special teams, which makes the No. 3 running back and that player’s backup on the practice squad fairly meaningful positions on the roster.