Kevin Stefanski Makes Bold Prediction About the Browns’ 2023 Season

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has made a bold prediction about how his team will do in the 2023-2024 season — though it is a little tongue-in-cheek.

Stefanski said they’ll go undefeated because they’ll try to win every game.

Kevin Stefanski Told ‘Pardon My Take’ That The Cleveland Browns Will Go Undefeated This Year

In an interview on Barstool Sports “Pardon My Take” podcast, hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter pressed the Browns head coach for a prediction about the upcoming 2023-24 season and this was Stefanski’s response:

“Can we go undefeated? Is that a prediction? I mean, you try to win every game, so,” said Stefanski with a grin.

As far as the 2023-2024 season goes, it’s still fairly early in the process, but one thing Stefanski has confirmed is that he will be calling offensive plays again, something he has done for the previous three seasons.

“I think [calling plays] is important to me, I think it is important to do what is right for the team. I feel like that is the right thing to do for the team,” said Stefanski at his press conference at the 2023 NFL Combine.

He later added, “As you know, it is March so I think we have plenty of time once we do get back together to try different things. There is no shortage to the amount of the offense you can run. It is just a matter of what you can hang your hat on and what you can get good at come the spring and summer. … We are spending plenty of time trying to look at what we are doing schematically and making sure that we are turning over every rock schematically to look at different things, and then you do have to put your scout hat on in February, March and April.”

The Browns Head Coach Also Talked About How He Handles a Tough Loss

The hosts also asked Stefanski about the tough week two loss against the New York Jets where the Browns all but had the game wrapped up after two Nick Chubb fourth-quarter touchdowns to go up by 13, only to see the Jets score two touchdowns in under two minutes to win by a point.

Stefanski said it was a “stomach punch,” but he was proud of his team for bouncing back.

“That was a stomach punch. I remember getting back to my office before I talked to the team I’m like, what hurts the most about those moments is it’s hard to win in the NFL, it’s hard. And when you have it and you feel like you can just touch it, and then [when you lose it] you’re like, I know that’s gonna come back at the end of the season … you’re like, man, I know at the end of the year we’re gonna want that one back,” said Stefanski.

But he continued, “But you gotta go talk to the team and I think for me, I’m so aware of the team is looking at me, how I respond. Now what I’m proud of the team is we came back on Thursday night and won against Pittsburgh, so they did rebound. But those [losses], they stay with you. That will never leave me. There were about 10 things that happened after Nick Chubb scored and a few things before Nick Chubb scored that, that will never leave me.”

Stefanski also said that he tries to be as authentic as possible with his emotions in the locker room because he’s “been around different coaches” who “maybe act, it’s not real” when they talk to their players after a tough loss.

“You just wanna be yourself because I think players see right through that,” said the head coach. “When stuff hurts, you gotta let them see that it hurts, and when you’re excited, you let them see that.”

The Browns will actually face off next with the Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame game, which Stefanki said at his NFL Combine press conference is an “unbelievable honor” to play in.

“We are very fortunate to be able to play in that game. I think it is an unbelievable honor to do so. It gives us an opportunity to celebrate [Browns legend Joe Thomas’] career. That part we are excited about, heading down there to Canton,” said Stefanski.