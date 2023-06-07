Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Comments on Players’ Safety After Robbery Incident

In early June, Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton Jr. and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were involved in two separate criminal incidents that resulted in their cars and some jewelry being stolen, according to according to News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice and ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Newsome and Winfrey were robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, while Felton had his car stolen out of a parking garage on Sunday, June 4.

Newsome commented on the incident on Twitter, while head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about his players at a minicamp press conference. Here is what they had to say:

Kevin Stefanski Said He’s Been in Contact With the Chief of Police

At the press conference at the start of the Browns’ three-day minicamp in June, Stefanski was asked what he said to the team and how the players are doing after what “had to be a little bit scary” for them to experience.

Stefanski said he has been in contact with Chief Drummond of the Cleveland Police Department and he is “really happy” his players are OK.

“As you know, it’s an active investigation, ongoing, so I can’t comment much other than to say I’m glad our guys are okay. I want our guys, I want all of our community to be safe. Cleveland Police has been outstanding. Chief Drummond and I spoke yesterday. We want everybody to be safe, and we want to get violent people off of our streets,” said Stefanski.

He added, “[T]his is something that we take very seriously. Obviously, our organization, our players are aware of things that we’ve got to make sure we’re doing to keep ourselves safe, but we just will continue to educate our guys. And then in this particular instance, I’m really happy those guys are OK.”

Later, it was brought up again by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, who asked if the car thefts are “a cautionary tale for how to be safe” for the players.

Stefanski replied, “As you can imagine, Mary Kay, everything that we see in our game, there’s things that you always try to teach off of. I take things from the headlines every day to teach off of. So an instance like this, again, I want to reiterate that I’m happy our guys are okay. This is a violent crime, and we’ve got to make sure that those people aren’t on our streets, but we can always use opportunities to educate them.”

Greg Newsome Said the World is ‘Cruel’ After He Was Robbed at Gunpoint

The incident involving Newsome and Winfrey took place early in the morning on Monday, June 5. ESPN reported that the two players left a Cleveland nightclub called the Filter Experience around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. When they got to Newsome’s truck in the parking lot, six masked men robbed them at gunpoint, taking some jewelry and then fleeing in Newsome’s truck.

Newsome seemingly released a response to the crime on Twitter when he tweeted Monday night, “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

In the comments, the official Browns Live account wrote, “Hope your alright, Greg! The #DawgPound is with you,” and “Dawgs Table” co-host Ryan Angelo added, “Glad you are safe, Greg.”

“Here We Go Brownies Show” co-host Dustin Kuck wrote, “@GoBrowniesLive wants to send you thoughts and prayers from Ali and Dustin.”

The Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp runs from June 6 to June 8. Training camp dates have not been announced yet, but those typically start in mid-July for NFL teams.