Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Dodges Questions on Staff Shakeup

The Cleveland Browns defense has been atrociously inconsistent this season but head coach Kevin Stefanski did not want to answer any questions about defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ job security.

Woods’ seat has gradually grown hotter during a 3-7 campaign and another tough showing in a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday created more questions about his role with the Browns. Players have openly said they don’t feel everyone is prepared to do their job and it’s showing up on the field.

Despite the growing frustrations, Stefanski shifted any question about firing Woods to getting better for next week’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

“My focus is on us getting better,” Stefanski said Monday. “My focus is on us getting a win vs. Tampa, playing good offense, playing good defense, playing good special teams. That’s where my focus is.”

Stefanski Disputes That Defense Isn’t Prepared

Some comments from Grant Delpit made waves after the game, with the safety appearing to hint that not everyone knows their assignments.

“Gotta stop the run. Simple,” Delpit said. “In order to have trust, you’ve got to know what you’re doing. The team has got to have faith that they know what they’re doing. If you don’t know what you’re doing, it never works.”

Stefanski attributed it more to “mental errors” but feels like his players have a grasp of what Woods’ scheme is asking for.

“Listen, mental errors and those type of things they happen in football. So I’m not naive to say that we’re going to play the perfect game,” Stefanski said. “But I think these guys work really, really hard during the week to make sure that they have a very firm grasp of what we’re doing. When the other team makes a play, they make a play. You’ve got to tackle, get them on the ground … but overall they’re understanding what we’re doing and I think the guys are putting in the work.”

That being said, Stefanski understands the frustration coming from players after the disappointing 3-7 start, which has started to be voiced publicly.

“I think when you’re 3-7, there’s frustration,” Stefanski said. “That’s what we are today, 3-7. But the bottom line is, every person in this building — players, coaches, staff, you name it — have to have that attitude of fixing anything that needs to be fixed and that’s where our focus is today. I can’t speak to those specific things that those guys said. But those are conversations I’ll have with our guys.”

Star CB Denzel Ward Defends Joe Woods

Woods did receive some support from one of his key defenders in Denzel Ward, who backed his defensive coordinator on Monday.

“I think Joe’s a great D-coordinator,” Ward said. “We’re all in this together. It takes all of us. If something happens out there, it’s not just Joe, he called a bad call or this one guy just missed. We’re all in this together. Everyone makes mistakes here or there, whether that’s a bad call or a bad play or give up a play. I mean, those guys are good on the other side of the ball as well, so we just got to try and find a way to put it all together and get a win.”

The Browns will have another tough test against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are coming off a bye week.