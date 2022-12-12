Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Responds to Calls for Job After Loss

Kevin Stefanski caught some heat following the Cleveland Browns‘ latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and his seat is getting a bit warmer with the offense sputtering despite the return of Deshaun Watson.

The Browns were unable to hang with a banged-up Bengals team on Sunday, falling 23-10 and failing to capitalize in a few key moments. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for just 40 yards on 18 carries, while Watson looked improved but still a bit rusty in the first loss of his tenure as the Browns’ starter.

Social media and other commentary roared to life with criticism of Stefanski, whose record is now 24-22 overall as the head coach of the Browns. The stoic skipper didn’t have much to say about his job security when asked about it on Monday.

“I think all of that goes with the territory,” he said on Monday. “I kind of keep a focus on what I can control and what’s going on in our building, those type of things. So I’m always looking for ways to improve, always looking for ways to put our guys in position to succeed that’s what I have (done).”

Stefanski Defends Criticized 4th-Down Play

The Browns failed to get consistent traction against the Bengals on the offensive side of the ball and had some rough execution in key spots.

One of the more questionable calls from Stefanski came when he brought Jacoby Brissett into the game for a 4th-and-1 from the Bengals’ 25-yard line. Brissett has been a master at the QB sneak, but instead, he dropped back and threw a lob to Donovan Peoples-Jones, which dropped harmlessly to the turf. The call was questioned because sneaking with Brissett or letting Watson throw seemed like a more high-percentage call.

“Yeah, I mean that’s the basis of it (the opponent thinking Brissett will sneak it),” Stefanski said. “There’s things that we can do, but he’s been good in short-yardage and we feel like that gives us an advantage. Obviously frustrated in the result there and always looking at what we can do better — what I can do better — but that is obviously the idea behind it.”

Stefanski has always leaned towards going for it in short situations but the Browns’ execution in those spots has made it painful to watch at times.

“It’s just trying to put our guys in position to make a play, stay on the field (to turn) potential threes into sevens,” Stefanski said. “It’s a philosophy that I believe in. We’re going to try to be aggressive and I think our players understand that we’re trying to be smart while being aggressive.”

Stefanski Stands Behind Watson — Again

The Browns have a very small shot of making the postseason but the rest of the year will be spent focused on getting Watson acclimated to the system. He spent 700 days away from football and it still knocking off the rust, which has been very visible at times, although he did show improvements against the Bengals.

Stefanski was asked again about the mindset of Watson being the starter for the rest of the year and continued to back him.

“Yes. He is our starting quarterback. I am encouraged with how he played,” Stefanski said. “He is going to continue to get better, and I think we will continue to get better as an offense with him.”

The Browns face the Baltimore Ravens at home in a Saturday matchup net.