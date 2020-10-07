Browns Place Wide Receiver on Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns are rolling, but the injuries on the offensive side of the ball are adding up.

The Browns placed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Tuesday, meaning that he’ll miss at least the next three weeks. Hodge suffered the injury during warmups for the Browns’ Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hodge had wrestled the Browns No. 3 wide receiver spot away from Rashard Higgins. Hodge recorded just three receptions for 51 yards this season, but still played a key role for the offense when they decided to go with a three wide receiver look. Higgins will either step up, or the Browns could decide to bring up recently signed pass-catcher Ryan Switzer to the active roster. Switzer was signed to the Browns practice squad last week and could also play a role on special teams as a return man.

Hodge is just the latest piece of the Browns offense to be put on IR. In a much more high-profile move, Cleveland placed Nick Chubb on the list with a knee injury. Chubb has already racked up 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season. He posted two 100-yard games and his explosive playmaking will be missed as the Browns looks to keep their win-streak alive.

“Nick Chubb has an MCL injury,” Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday. “We will be putting him on IR. It will be a several week injury, but we do expect him back this year. Knowing Nick, he is going to work very hard in rehab. I know that is hard to see your teammate go down like that, but knowing Nick, he will work his butt off to get back.”

Browns Aiming to Keep Running Game Revved up

Browns RB Triple Threat: Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb & D'Ernest Johnson | NFL 2020 HighlightsThe three-headed monster at running back couldn't be stopped by the Cowboys. The Browns finished the day with 307 Rushing Yards!! The Cleveland Browns take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete… 2020-10-04T23:19:59Z

The Browns have been by far the best rushing team in the league this year, averaging 204.5 yards on the ground per contest with a whopping 5.9 yards per carry average.

Chubb — who finished as the league’s second-leading rusher a year ago — will be missed, but luckily Kareem Hunt and Co. are ready to pick up the slack.

As a team, Cleveland rushed for 307 yards in Week 4, the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in franchise history. D’Ernest Johnson led the team with 95 yards and Dontrell Hilliard chipped in 19. Chubb had 43 before exiting and wide receiver Odell Beckahm Jr. had 73 yards — 50 of those coming on a dagger, highlight-reel reverse. The Browns are confident they can keep their run game on track with Chubb sidelined.

“I think we are pretty confident right now,” D’Ernest Johnson told reporters this week. “It sucks that Nick had to get hurt. We are praying for him and praying for a speedy recovery. At the same time, we just have to continue to hold it down for the running back room.”

Despite playing behind Chubb, Hunt is a top 10 rusher with 275 yards this season.

“That dude is a warrior,” Stefanski said of Chubb. “I love watching that guy play. To make it to that game and to perform how he did, a team player all the way. Really, really proud of him.”

Browns Home Dogs for Week 5 Against Colts

The Browns are home dogs this week against the Indianapolis Colts, despite being 3-1 and dropping 49 points against Dallas last week. The Colts are 3-1 as well, beating Chicago, the Jets and Minnesota. Indy lost its opener to the Jaguars 27-20.

The total for the matchup is set at 47 points, which might be a shade too low. The total has gone over in four of Cleveland’s last five games.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Shares Strong Reaction to Social Media Backlash