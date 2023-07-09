Browns Pushed to Add Ex-$54 Million LB, Former Jet Ahead of Camp

“Alexander doesn’t provide the same skill set as Myles Jack, but he does bring veteran leadership and experience to go with a good skill set overall,” Jacob Roach of USA Today’s Browns Wire wrote on July 4. “He has always been an effective pass rusher in blitzing situations and provides reliable run defense.”

Kwon Alexander May Cost Browns More Than Team Is Willing to Spend

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported in early June via The Jake Ashman Show that Alexander remains available because of his price point in free agency.

A Pro Bowler with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, Alexander signed a four-year deal worth $57 million to join the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. He played a year and a half in the Bay Area before the Niners traded him to the New Orleans Saints. Alexander remained in the NFC South Division for a year and a half as well. He signed with the Jets on a one-year, $1.3 million deal in 2022.

The Browns have nearly $17 million in salary cap space to add to the team this summer if they so choose, and linebacker is a logical position of need. However, what Cleveland is willing to spend with three starters returning from injury in 2023 remains to be seen.

Kwon Alexander Healthier Than All Browns’ Starting LBs Last Season

Alexander may have an inflated sense of his true monetary value heading into next season, though one thing is certain — he outplayed his contract in New York last season.

The linebacker played in all 17 games for the Jets in 2022, earning 12 starts. He tallied 69 tackles, including six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and 0.5 sacks for one of the best defenses in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

He rated out with an overall player grade of 63.0, which included a run defense grade of 63.6 and a pass rush grade of 73.6, according to Pro Football Focus. Alexander’s coverage grade was his worst in 2022, slotting in at 58.5.

Alexander’s performance slots him below all three of the Browns’ projected starters in 2023, though he is in the same ballpark as Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. However, Alexander leads all three of Cleveland’s starting linebackers, Anthony Walker Jr. included, in arguably the most crucial stat of all — availability.

Walker missed 14 regular season games in 2022 due to injury, while Owusu-Koramoah missed six contests and Takitaki sat out five. Alexander missed zero. At the right price, Alexander offers the Browns some needed insurance on defense and a skill set that qualifies him to start on a contending team if he is called upon.