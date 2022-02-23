Ex-Browns QB Taken in Top 10 of USFL Draft

Kyle Lauletta spent a hot minute with the Cleveland Browns last season and won’t be coming back any time soon after he was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the USFL Draft on Tuesday by the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Lauletta was with the Browns in the preseason but didn’t make the final cut and Cleveland opted to give the practice squad quarterback squad to Nick Mullens — who has been a full-fledged starter in the league previously.

Nailed our first pick 🔨 Welcome to the squad, Kyle Lauletta. pic.twitter.com/Ibq8MYWtQo — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022

Lauletta looked sharp in his first preseason game, tossing two touchdowns and no interceptions, registering 212 yards on 19-of-27 passing. However, he regressed the rest of the way, tossing a pair of interceptions in his final preseason performance.

He later re-signed with the Browns when COVID-19 hit the quarterback room in December, backing up Mullens during a Week 15 loss.

The USFL is a good spot for Lauletta to get some reps and prove to NFL teams he deserves a shot. He’s 0-5 passing in his very brief playing time in the league, tossing an interception.

While most of his time was spent with the Giants, he also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars. Lauletta had a solid college career at Richmond, completing 63.5% of his passes for 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Browns Have Own QB Situation to Figure Out





Andrew Berry: "We do believe that we have a lot of core pieces on the roster"

The Browns have their own quarterback situation to worry about. Baker Mayfield is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and the former No. 1 overall pick has little clarity about his long-term term future with the Browns.

After guiding the Browns to the postseason and a Wild Card win in 2020, it seemed like a no-brainer that Mayfield would be extended. However, a Week 2 shoulder injury limited Mayfield during the season and the result was mixed at best.

Mayfield completed just over 60% of his passes last season for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 record, missing the postseason.

Mayfield had surgery in January to repair his shoulder and the Browns expect him to be back behind center as the starter next season.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters in January. “Generally speaking, we are looking forward to Baker obviously getting healthy in the offseason and then putting good work into the spring and with his coaches for having the type of season we know he can have moving forward.”

Browns Have Decision to Make With Case Keenum

The Browns’ decision at quarterback goes beyond Mayfield, with the team also needing to sort out what they want to do with backup Case Keenum. If Keenum is released after June 3, it would save the Browns more than $7.1 million.

Keenum started two games last season for the Browns, passing for 462 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in those contests. However, the Browns didn’t seem to have much faith in Keenum with Mayfield looking much less than 100% for most of the year.

The Browns could opt to sign a more competitive backup — like Mitch Trubisky or Marcus Mariota — to push Mayfield.