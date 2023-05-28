Browns Linked to 2-Time Super Bowl Winning Linebacker

Kyle Van Noy remains without a team but the 32-year-old linebacker could find a home with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have addressed many of their needs this offseason but their linebacker depth remains a question — especially considering what happened last year with a bevy of injuries hitting Cleveland hard. Van Noy is an interesting, veteran option, who can bring versatility and experience to a position group that needs it.

He spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 starts. Van Noy can play off the ball or around the line of scrimmage and would be a nice fit for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

He also won’t break the bank for the Browns. Van Noy played on just a one-year, $2.25 million deal last season with the Chargers. The Browns were pegged as a fit for the two-time Super Bowl champ by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, who believes Van Noy could help fix their issues against the run.

“Van Noy played more of a run-defending role with the Chargers and was responsible for only two missed tackles last season. He could make a lot of sense for the Browns, who experienced several injuries at linebacker last season—Anthony Walker (quadriceps), Jacob Phillips (pectoral tear), Sione Takitaki (torn ACL) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) all landed on injured reserve—and struggled against the run.

The Las Vegas Raiders were also dubbed a potential suitor for Van Noy.

Browns Confident in Current Linebacker Room

The Browns ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry (4.7) surrendered last season, which was a reason the team decided to part ways with former coordinator Joe Woods after the season. Schwartz’s new scheme and the addition of Juan Thornhill and Dalvin Tomlinson — among others — should help with that.

Owusu-Koramoah, Walker, Takitaki, Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk and Tony Fields II will be competing for reps at the linebacker spots. Takitaki is the only player who is not expected to be ready for the start of the year. He tore his ACL in December.

The Browns like what they have in that group currently, although that doesn’t rule out some veteran additions.

“We’re confident in the group that we’re bringing back. We’re confident in the guys that are going through their rehab process,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in May.

Browns Also Named Logical Fit for Yannick Ngakoue

The Browns bulked up their pass rush this offseason, landing Ogbo Okoronkwo in free agency and pulling off a trade for Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. Those two alongside Myles Garrett form a formidable trio but they could continue to add pieces to the rotation. One name brought up by Bleacher Report is Yannick Ngakoue.

“The Browns could also use Ngakoue, even after adding Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a rotation that includes Myles Garrett in the offseason,” B/R wrote. “The Browns and Ngakoue had ‘mutual interest’ back in 2020, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, and revisiting that interest would make sense.”

Ngakoue has 65 sacks in 110 games over his career with the Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, with 19.5 of those coming over the last two seasons.