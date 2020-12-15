Lamar Jackson Sets Record Straight on Comeback Against Browns

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens staged a late rally to come away with a 47-42 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football — a contest that many have dubbed as the game of the year so far.

But after the game was over, the hot topic was whether or not Jackson was really dealing with “cramps” when he retreated to the locker room.

I have so many Lamar Jackson questions. 1: If you’re cramping you don’t run. 2: if you’re cramping you go with a doc to get an IV. 3: You don’t go to locker room for cramps unless TERRIBLE, so terrible that you CANT RUN! pic.twitter.com/VFb2lH977P — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 15, 2020

The popular opinion on the internet — and among Jackson’s teammates — is that he had to go to the bathroom, hence this post from Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Jackson seemed to play along for a little, but set the record straight in his postgame interview.

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson told reporters. “I was cramping.”

"I didn't pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping." – Lamar Jackson The MVP sets the record straight 😅 (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/gOBrpAFl77 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 15, 2020

So what exactly is a “Paul Pierce.” Back in 2008, Pierce was taken off the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers only to return in dramatic fashion to lead the Celtics to victory. Pierce recently admitted that he wasn’t injured when he was taken out on a wheelchair.

“I have a confession to make: I just had to go to the bathroom,” Pierce said on ESPN. “Something went down. I had to go to the bathroom.”

11 years ago, @paulpierce34 exited Game 1 of the #NBAFinals in a wheelchair … "The Truth" returned to the game to help the @celtics defeat the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/eG5n87Xd4m — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2019

Pierce maintains it wasn’t a No. 2, but it’s too late to backtrack, which is why he’s still being mentioned in situations like Jackson’s.

Sorry to bust y’all haters bubble but the only 💩💩💩💩Ing I did June 5 2008 was on the Lakers #factz #haterzgonnahate #😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 6, 2019

Jackson missed almost two full drives, promptly returning to convert a fourth down on his first play back. The rest was history.

Doctor Chimes in on Lamar Jackson Rumors

As the internet ran wild with the rumors that Jackson was on the toilet rather than getting treated for his cramps, Pro Football Doc David Chao weighed in.

“Telltale IV sign,” he wrote in a post. “For those that doubted the muscle cramps and need for intravenous fluids: the bandage wrap around the forearm near elbow on the non-dominant side.”

Telltale IV sign.

For those that doubted the muscle cramps and need for intravenous fluids: the bandage wrap around the forearm near elbow on the non-dominant side. pic.twitter.com/t0rWT06WOm — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 15, 2020

What was scary for the Ravens was that while Jackson was still out, backup Trace McSorley went down with a scary-looking knee injury. Griffin would have stepped in, but is on IR, so Baltimore would have had to turn to their emergency quarterback, wide receiver Willie Snead.

Willie Snead would have been the Ravens' quarterback if Lamar Jackson hadn't suddenly been able to re-enter the game after Trace McSorley's injury. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 15, 2020

Jackson finished the game with 163 passing yards and 124 rushing. He accounted for a trio of touchdowns.

Browns Still Optimistic After Loss to Ravens

The Browns would have come one step closer to ending their 17-season playoff drought with a win, but there were still positives to take away from the loss as Cleveland fell to 9-4.

Even with a banged up defense, the Browns had a chance to win late, not looking anything like the team that was stomped 38-6 in Week 1.

“We are a very different team than we were in the beginning,” quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters. “We have improved in a lot of ways, but we just have to find a way to win. These division games, they mean a lot so we just have to figure out a way to win. They are a good team. We just have to be better.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on 38-6 loss to #Ravens in Week 1: I said earlier in the week we're a very different team than we were in the beginning, we've improved in a lot of ways, but we just need to find a way to win — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 15, 2020

Mayfield has looked all the part of a franchise quarterback in recent weeks and his lone mistake against the Ravens was a costly second-half interception. Mayfield accounted for three scores in the thriller, two passing and one rushing.

After the game, Mayfield had some mighty praise for Jackson — the defending NFL MVP.

“He is an unbelievable player, an unbelievable guy. His work ethic is unreal. Obviously, he is extremely talented. It was like a scene out of a movie,” Mayfield said. “I hate that for Trace McSorley. Praying that he is OK. As soon as he went down, you could see Lamar come trotting back onto the field. It was like gees. He is a great player. You are just going to have to try to contain him. You are never going to be able to stop guys like that. He is just a great player.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on Lamar Jackson's dramatic return in 47-42 loss to #RavensFlock: "It was like a scene out of a movie. I hate that Trace McSorley got hurt — praying that he’s OK — and then you see Lamar trotting back onto the field." #NFL — Brian Dulik (@BrianDulik) December 15, 2020

The Browns play the Giants and Jets the next two weeks before facing the AFC North-leading Steelers in their season finale.

