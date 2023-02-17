Browns Reunion With Former Starting DT Pitched as Key Offseason Move

The Cleveland Browns have a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line and a familiar face could help solve that problem in Larry Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi started his career with the Browns and was solid during his time in Cleveland. He started 47 of 60 games during his five-year stint with the Browns after being selected in the third round. He notched 180 tackles and 14.5 sacks during that time and was a reliable option on the inside. He was also a decent defender against the run, although that has tapered off in more recent years.

The reunion with Ogunjobi was pitched by PFF’s Brad Spielberger as a value free agent signing during an appearance on Sports 4 CLE. The other names mentioned were A’Shawn Robinson and Sheldon Rankins.

Ogunjobi has spent the last two seasons within the AFC North, playing a season apiece with the Cincinnati Bengals and, most recently, with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s played on a pair of one-year deals at both stops, signing for $6.2 million to play for the Bengals — where he notched seven sacks — and $8 million last season with the Steelers.

Ogunjobi’s market value is projected at two years and around $7 million — a $3.4 million annual salary, per Spotrac. That would fit exactly what the Browns are looking for and the team could also bring in a rookie through the draft to pair with Ogunjobi and 2022 fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey.

Browns Defense Will Look Different Under Jim Schwartz

Ogunjobi spent some tough years in Cleveland, including his rookie year when the team went 0-16. However, a lot has changed since he departed and the team added veteran defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz this offseason.

Schwartz will be looking to rebuild the defensive line around Myles Garrett, preaching an attack mentality, which has helped lineman in his scheme generate Pro Bowl seasons.

“I like to call it an ‘attack defense,'” Schwartz said. “We’re not a ‘read’ team up front. We’re an ‘attack’ team. We’re going to be disruptive. We’re hitting spots. It’s probably not as wide as it used to be, but it’s pretty simple in theory.

“It allows the players to play fast and puts them in the best position to rush the quarterback and play the run in between.”

Schwartz Confident in Ability to Maximize Production

The Browns could opt to splurge on a big-name free agent or trade this offseason. However, Schwartz knows what he’s looking for and isn’t as concerned about pedigree if they fit the system.

“There are certain skill sets we look for and a little bit of play style that maybe other people might not appreciate as much,” Schwartz said. “They might use the person a little bit differently, and something that’s sort of involved in that scheme is that we can get guys going pretty quickly.

“I think that if we all work together, we can find some productive players regardless of (if they’re in) the first round, or as a high-priced free agent or anything else.”

While defensive tackle is a significant need, so is the other defensive end spot. Rookie Alex Wright filled in for Jadeveon Clowney last season when he was banged up and would likely be next up if the Browns don’t bring in a veteran to hold down the spot on the depth chart.